Tractor Girls in Derby Action

Wednesday, 19th Feb 2020 09:42 Ipswich Town Women get back to league action after their FA Cup adventure this evening when they face local rivals Norwich City away at Plantation Park (KO 7.45pm). The Tractor Girls, whose valiant cup run came to an end at the hands of holders and Women’s Super League leaders Manchester City on Sunday, remain top of FAWNL Division One South East with the Canaries eighth. Midfielder Eloise King says the squad have mixed emotions going into the derby in the wake of Sunday’s game at the Etihad Campus. “I’d probably say it’s a bittersweet feeling coming away from a defeat but we're facing Norwich on Wednesday, so we’re absolutely buzzing for it,” she said. Town have comfortably beaten the Canaries twice this season at home - 4-1 in the league and 6-1 in the FA Cup - and King is confident the Blues can put the old enemy to the sword once again this evening. “Most certainly, especially in a derby you’re going to want to win and the league is important to us and we need the three points if we’re going to get promotion this year,” she added. “They’re going to want to win one of the derbies this year, so they’re definitely going to come at us but I’m hopeful we’ll be alright.” Meanwhile, the Blues will now face Stevenage at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe on Sunday rather than scheduled opponents Leyton Orient, who are in Capital Cup action this weekend. The game kicks-off at 2pm with entry free for Town season ticket holders as is usually the case. Play Football, Lose Weight

