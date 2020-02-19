TWTD League Calculator 2019/20

Wednesday, 19th Feb 2020 16:09 With 12 games of Town’s 2019/20 League One campaign remaining and the Blues seventh in the table, now’s the time to give the TWTD League Calculator a go to assess how the final few weeks of the season might pan out. The League Calculator allows you to input your predicted results for all the fixtures likely to affect a club's league position and then outputs a final table. To give it a go, click here. The League Calculator will remain available via the Interactive menu above throughout the remainder of the season. Post your final table in the comments section below or on the forum for discussion and assessment.

