Tractor Girls Bounce Back From Cup Defeat With 10-Goal Derby Victory
Wednesday, 19th Feb 2020 22:12
ITFC Women bounced back from their 10-0 weekend FA Cup defeat at Manchester City by thrashing local rivals Norwich City by the same scoreline in FAWNL Division One South East at Plantation Park this evening.
Eloise King (pictured) netted a hat-trick, while Natasha Thomas and Lucy Egan scored twice, and Anna Grey, Zoe Cossey and Sophie Peskett once each as the table-topping Blues claimed derby glory for the third time this season.
The Canaries kept the scoreline level until the 20th minute when Grey put the Tractor Girls in front.
The second and King’s first of the evening followed only two minutes later, then King made it 3-0 with her second on 31.
Thomas made it 4-0 two minutes later, before Cossey made it five eight minutes before the break.
Paige Peake missed a penalty soon after the restart but the sixth wasn’t too long in coming, Egan, a late replacement in the starting line-up after Lindsey Cooper suffered a knock in the warm-up, heading home her first senior goal in the 53rd minute.
Egan added her second on 69, then a minute later King completed her hat-trick. Another sub Peskett got her name on the scoresheet in the 73rd minute to make it 9-0.
The Blues had to wait until injury time for the 10th, Thomas grabbing her 25th goal of the season to cap a memorable derby victory for Town, who beat Norwich in both league and cup earlier in the season, 4-1 and 6-1 respectively.
Earlier in the day, Town's U21s beat West Ham United 6-0 at Playford Road.
The Tractor Girls next face Stevenage at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe on Sunday rather than scheduled opponents Leyton Orient, who are in Capital Cup action this weekend.
The game kicks-off at 2pm with entry free for Town season ticket holders as is usually the case.
Town: Williamson, Hubbard, Wilson (Wakefield 62), Thomas, Crump (c), King, Cossey (Biggs 51), Rossiter, Egan, Grey (Peskett 46), Peake. Unused: Pannifer.
Photo: ITFC Women
