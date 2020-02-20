Lambert and Players at Junior Fans' Event

Thursday, 20th Feb 2020 16:11 Town are to hold an event for season ticket holders aged under 12 ahead of the Coventry City match on Saturday 7th March where they will get the chance to quiz manager Paul Lambert and two first-team players. In addition to a mini-press conference where young supporters can put their questions to Lambert and the players, Town have teamed up with Partyman UK, who will supply a children's entertainment package during the event, which will be hosted by Blues PA man Rob Chandler. One hundred places are available for under-12 season ticket holders issued on a first come, first served basis. Along with each child ticket, one adult ticket will also be allocated. Arrival is from 10.30am with the event starting at approximately 11am and running until around 12.30pm. The FanZone will reopen for all home supporters at 1pm. Tickets will be available from 10am on Monday 24th February via this link, submitting relevant information regarding the child attending. Wheelchair users should contact Town’s disability liaison officer Lee Smith on 01473 400556. Further similar events are planned for next season for those not successfully applying for tickets this time around. Play Football, Lose Weight

CokeIsKey added 16:23 - Feb 20

Has anyone got some spare children so we can chuck them into the event with a list of questions from here?



Questions that people like Brenner are too scared to ask, such as why the supposed benefits of rotation have not improved our performances whatsoever in the latter half of the season. 0

