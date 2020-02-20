Chambers: It Felt Like We Got Through a Psychological Barrier

Thursday, 20th Feb 2020 17:33 Town skipper Luke Chambers says it felt like the Blues overcame a psychological barrier by impressively beating Burton Albion 4-1 at Portman Road last weekend. However, he knows he and his team-mates have to follow up that result when they host Oxford United on Saturday. Prior to the victory over the Brewers, the Blues had previously gone four games without a win, losing the first three of that quartet. “Only time will tell, but it felt like we got through a psychological barrier in some ways last week,” Chambers writes in his column for this weekend’s match programme. “There were a lot of nerves around the place. Everyone at the club knows what is at stake and it was a game that we needed to win after some disappointing results. “It’s no good performing like we did last week, though, and not following that up. That’s what it’s been like recently, doom and gloom one week, great buzz the next. “The league is crazy because there is no real consistency and that is why you have seven or eight clubs fighting it out at the top. There is no standout team. “We are only five points off top spot and things can change in a matter of a week. We’ve got to keep going and see where it takes us. “We have 12 games left and if we finish the season like we started it, we will go up. It’s as simple as that.” Play Football, Lose Weight

SamWhiteUK added 17:45 - Feb 20

Getting rather tired of being told what we have to do now. Just go out there and do it. Spend as much time practicing as you do giving bloody interviews and we might be alright -1

TractorCam added 17:52 - Feb 20

Please don't let this come back to bite us... -1

Saxonblue74 added 18:34 - Feb 20

Can't disagree with any of that. Confidence is huge in sport at any level, another good result on Saturday and who knows? 0

Suffolkboy added 18:35 - Feb 20

Let there be expressions of joy when we see undoubtedly a great display !!

Why oh why do fears and despair and the need for negativity so dominate this forum ??

Well played everybody last Saturday ; we’d a 100 mile journey home in the most uncomfortable conditions ,but it was worth it !

COYB 1

