Norwich City Women 0-10 Ipswich Town Women

Thursday, 20th Feb 2020 21:31 Watch highlights of Ipswich Town Women’s 10-0 victory over Norwich City at Plantation Park on Wednesday evening. Play Football, Lose Weight

DifferentGravy added 21:34 - Feb 20

Yes, get in! What a superb result. I was wondering what it felt like to beat Naarrwich.



DifferentGravy added 21:39 - Feb 20

Brilliant. Nice passes, goals and a tidy finish for the last goal......although the celebratory knee slide from team mate didnt quite come off! lol 0

