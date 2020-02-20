Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Norwich City Women 0-10 Ipswich Town Women
Thursday, 20th Feb 2020 21:31

Watch highlights of Ipswich Town Women’s 10-0 victory over Norwich City at Plantation Park on Wednesday evening.

Photo: Ross Halls



DifferentGravy added 21:34 - Feb 20
Yes, get in! What a superb result. I was wondering what it felt like to beat Naarrwich.

Off to watch the highlights now
0

DifferentGravy added 21:39 - Feb 20
Brilliant. Nice passes, goals and a tidy finish for the last goal......although the celebratory knee slide from team mate didnt quite come off! lol
0


