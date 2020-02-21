Town Determined to Tackle Increase in Abusive Chanting
Friday, 21st Feb 2020 10:58
Club secretary Stuart Hayton says Town are determined to tackle an increase in racist, homophobic and xenophobic chanting at Portman Road.
Earlier in the season, the Blues spoke out regarding chants at the Luton Carabao Cup tie in August, while reports of similar abuse have come in from fans in all four of Portman Road’s stands over the course of the season.
Speaking to BBC Radio Suffolk, Hayton says he hopes fans are "less afraid" to report abuse anonymously via email or by phone, although admitted it’s not always easy to prove the guilt of suspected offenders.
"This is a small minority of fans,” Hayton said. “What we wanted to do to do was get this out into the public domain, rather than hide it away.
"It is sad and we will do what we can to tackle it. We always act upon things - we've got to have zero tolerance at the club.
"We want everyone to be able to come to Portman Road and enjoy a fantastic, family entertainment venue."
Photo: Action Images
