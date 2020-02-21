Town Determined to Tackle Increase in Abusive Chanting

Friday, 21st Feb 2020 10:58 Club secretary Stuart Hayton says Town are determined to tackle an increase in racist, homophobic and xenophobic chanting at Portman Road. Earlier in the season, the Blues spoke out regarding chants at the Luton Carabao Cup tie in August, while reports of similar abuse have come in from fans in all four of Portman Road’s stands over the course of the season. Speaking to BBC Radio Suffolk, Hayton says he hopes fans are "less afraid" to report abuse anonymously via email or by phone, although admitted it’s not always easy to prove the guilt of suspected offenders. "This is a small minority of fans,” Hayton said. “What we wanted to do to do was get this out into the public domain, rather than hide it away. "It is sad and we will do what we can to tackle it. We always act upon things - we've got to have zero tolerance at the club. "We want everyone to be able to come to Portman Road and enjoy a fantastic, family entertainment venue." Play Football, Lose Weight

Blue12345 added 11:21 - Feb 21

I personally have never experienced any of this. I’m not sure we have such a problem that the club secretary has to release A statement on it. Maybe some of you will disagree but I can only speak from personal experience. 0

ChateauWines added 11:23 - Feb 21

Its every away game and I hear most weeks in section 5 where I'm based. Stewards in my view choose not to hear 0

