U18s at Bristol City

Friday, 21st Feb 2020 11:00

Town U18s are in action away against Bristol City at SGS Wise Campus on Saturday afternoon (KO 1pm).

The young Blues go into the game sixth in the Professional Development League Two South, three places and six points behind the Robins.

Adem Atay’s side will be looking to bounce back after last week’s 3-2 home defeat to QPR.

Meanwhile, the Blues U23s face the same opposition on Monday afternoon at Woodspring Stadium, Weston-super-Mare (KO 1pm).





Photo: TWTD