Vincent-Young Could Be Two or Three Weeks Away From Return
Friday, 21st Feb 2020 11:31
Town boss Paul Lambert says right-back Kane Vincent-Young is making good progress as he continues his rehabilitation after his groin operation and could be back in the next couple of weeks.
“He’s doing great, he’s not too far away now, so we’ll see how he does today and then the rest of the week and then we judge him from there, but he’s doing really, really well,” manager Paul Lambert said when asked about the 23-year-old’s progress.
Asked whether the £500,000 summer signing from Colchester could be back within two or three weeks, he added: “He could be. Listen, the lad might put himself forward really quickly, but you can’t just expect him to start the way he was playing for us because he’s been out for a few months. But fitness-wise he’s getting there.
“He’s on the grass doing work out there, but he’s not with us at the minute. Hopefully, next week we will see where he ends up.”
Any chance of being involved in either the Blackpool or Fleetwood games? “I’ll have a chat with him and see where he feels he’s at. But we speak to him most days and ask him how he’s feeling so in this moment his opinion is he feels in a good place.”
Meanwhile, Lambert says left-back Luke Garbutt is fine having returned from his thigh strain for last week’s 4-1 victory over Burton Albion.
“Yes, very good. He’s not a problem. He’s doing really well, I knew ring-rust would come, but I thought in the second half he did really well, so it’s a bonus having him back because he’s been really, really good for us.”
Midfielder Teddy Bishop, who had been out with a knee problem, returned as a sub against the Brewers and also felt no recurrence of his injury.
He [came through it without a problem] and he’s trained all week, so him coming back is a big, big massive plus.”
Lambert says winger Danny Rowe is not too far off making his return after a knee operation.
“He’s doing really well as well, Danny,” he said. “We’ll see how’s he’s doing, but he’s maybe a couple of weeks behind Kane, but he’s doing really well.”
Lambert was asked about Andre Dozzell, who hasn’t featured since the Leasing.com Trophy defeat at Exeter on January 4th.
“Andre’s alright, he trains brilliantly, he really does, he trains really, really well, great enthusiasm for the game,” he said.
“It’s just once you’re in there you’ve got to try and stay in the side. I know he’ll be frustrated because he’s a footballer and a really young one at that.
“He’s got to battle his way to get into the side, and that’s football. You have to battle with your team-mate to get into the side. But he’s alright because he trains well.”
