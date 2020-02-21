Lambert: Keane Has Been Absolutely Excellent

Friday, 21st Feb 2020 11:45 Boss Paul Lambert has praised striker Will Keane’s recent performances, the former loanee having become an increasingly regular fixture up front for the Blues in recent weeks. Keane joined Town on a permanent basis in the summer after leavnig Hull City following his loan spell at Portman Road in the second half of last season. The Mancunian has gradually grown into the season having recovered from the hamstring surgery he underwent at the start of the summer. “He’s been excellent,” Lambert said. “His touch, his movement and work rate. I think he’s been absolutely excellent. “And I think he’s playing like somebody that knows he’s playing with confidence and I think that’s the great thing about Keane at the minute.” Despite his impressive overall performances, Lambert admits the 27-year-old would benefit from a goal, the most recent of his six so far this season having come in the 4-1 victory over Accrington on January 11th. “He does, but I tell you what, if one comes into that box and it falls to him you think ‘This is a goal this’. That’s how confident I am with him, that if the boy gets a chance, he will definitely score. “I’ve said before the big thing about Will Keane was his injuries, that was the thing. But football-wise there’s a massive player in there. “He’s got a great touch, he’s great with the ball, so again, if we can keep him fit then, you’ve got a player on your hands.” If the former Manchester United academy youngster stays fit then his Town spell could reinvigorate a career which has been hampered by those injury problems. “It could,” Lambert continued. “As I’ve said, he’s playing the games now and doesn’t really feel any fatigue or any soreness as such. And performance-wise at the minute he playing really, really well.” Meanwhile, January loan signing Josh Earl similarly impressed on his home debut in the 4-1 victory over Burton last week. “He was really unfortunate when he fractured his cheekbone and the team was on a good run when he came in, and it was just about biding his time,” Lambert said of the Preston defender. “Left foot, strong, aggressive, very good, he did very well last week.” Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



JewellintheTown added 12:25 - Feb 21

Keane:

Oh simple thing where have you gone?

I'm getting old and I need something to rely on

So tell me when you're gonna score some goals

I'm getting tired and I need some bread rolls

0

runningout added 12:44 - Feb 21

as Daryl Murphy was available at similar time to Will Keane, my opinion is comparing the two. Keane is not there yet 0

Edmundo added 12:44 - Feb 21

Like quite a few others I could mention, he needs to get a shot away and should he get it on target it's likely to be in. Nearly all the keepers in this league are bobbins. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments