Lambert: Without Skuse I Think We'd All Still Be In There

Friday, 21st Feb 2020 12:24 Boss Paul Lambert says the squad’s bonding session at Escape Ipswich on Wednesday was something different to break things up with Cole Skuse emerging as the star man from his team but one or two others less impressive. “I tried to get guys not to come back out,” Lambert joked. “There’s one or two not in this morning, so hopefully they’re still in there. “That’s all it was, just a bit of fun and you find out the brainy guys, you find out the guys that are not quite so, which is a few of them. “Which ones? I’ll let you work that out. Well, you probably know who they are. No, the guys have been good and it’s something different for them and it breaks things up. The people at the place were good as well.” Asked about his team, he added: “I was quite fortunate. I had Cole. Cole was good, and I had Adam [Gooderham] the chef who is incredibly not all there. “Kayden Jackson was a brilliant impersonator of the person who gives you the clues, he was brilliant at that. “Flynn Downes was George McFly from Back to the Future, Flynn was terrible. Myles Kenlock, dear oh dear, there wasn’t too much [from the rest of them], myself and Cole were brilliant, that’s all I’m going to say. “Without Skuse, I think we’d all still be in there. I was keeping my wit to myself, let them guys do it. But it was really good, and it was good fun.” Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments