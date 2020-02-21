Holy: Norwood Will Be Missed But We Have Three More Quality Strikers

Friday, 21st Feb 2020 12:49 Tomas Holy has echoed the views of boss Paul Lambert and agreed striker James Norwood will be missed as he recovers from today’s operation to repair a persistent groin problem. However, the giant goalkeeper from the Czech Republic is certain the return from injury of Freddie Sears, alongside current first-choice pair Kayden Jackson and Will Keane, will give Town the firepower they need to keep their promotion challenge alive. Holy said: “I have just found out about Nors. I didn’t see him at training and I didn’t know why but now I’ve just found out that he is going to have an operation. We will miss him but we have another three high-quality strikers.” Asked how Sears, who suffered a cruciate ligament injury at Norwich just over a year ago, is looking in training, ex-Gillingham keeper Holy replied: “In training he has looked absolutely great. With the standard of his finishing there are a lot of times when I have no chance to save. “He is really smart and clever in his finishing, and I think it will be really helpful to us at some point in a game soon. The decision as to when that might be is always up to the manager but, like I said, while we will miss Nors we have Searsy back and ready when required. “Have the strikers helped to make me a better goalkeeper? Well, it’s different because some of the players are incredibly confident and can sometimes make you look like a clown. “It is more finishing practice for the strikers than for us as goalkeepers, but every session should make you better.” Holy marked his return to first team action in the recent narrow defeat at Sunderland and then, after a midweek goalless draw at AFC Wimbledon, he collected his first win bonus of 2020 courtesy of the convincing 4-1 defeat of Burton Albion at Portman Road six days ago. That result gave everyone connected with the club a huge lift and Holy confirmed: “It was massive for us. Now we have 12 games left and we want to end this season as we started it. “For me it was one of the best performances of the season because we scored four goals and we could have scored five more from the chances we created. “The other thing is that we were 1-0 down so we showed great character and the boys played absolutely fantastically, so this game should be like an ass-kicking for the rest of the season. “Everybody saw what we can do and we must try to do it in every single one of the remaining games. There is no reason we shouldn’t play like that tomorrow against Oxford – so let’s do it!” Holy lost his place in Paul Lambert’s starting line-up to Wolves loanee Will Norris following the 2-1 home defeat by Bristol Rovers in mid-December and although he was in the side for the Leasing.Com Trophy defeat at Exeter he was absent from a total of 10 League One fixtures before earning a recall at the Stadium of Light. “It is frustrating for everyone who plays football when they are not in the team but we have to realise it is not only about 11 players on the pitch,” the keeper added. “It’s about the rest of the squad as well. It is a quality sport and we must be professional and ready, because anything can happen from the very first minute. “I remember breaking my toe – I was about 12 at the time – and I did it by just standing in a little hole. Anything can happen and it’s about being ready. Of course I was frustrated but it’s a part of football.” Holy revealed that he did not knock on Lambert’s door to seek an explanation for his demotion, adding: “I didn’t go to see him and ask him but after a while he called me into his office and we spoke to each other about my situation. “It was the same as always, about me being ready and a reminder that anything can happen in a game. He explained why he made the decision but said he still believed in me. “He said I must be ready for anything because it could happen for any reason – illness, injury, suspension or whatever. “It got to the point where I thought I deserved to be playing but it wasn’t up to me. The decision is up to the manager and my job is to be doing my best and showing on the training ground that I deserve to play.” The turning point came when Norris made a costly error in the home clash with promotion rivals Peterborough, which resulted in the visitors taking a 2-0 half-time lead and going on to win 4-1. But Holy had every sympathy for his friend and colleague. He continued: “Will made mistakes but everybody does that. I don’t know a goalkeeper who has never made a mistake. When I saw Alisson in his first games for Liverpool I saw him make the very same one that Will made against Peterborough and it also cost them a goal. “Four years or so ago, when I was at Gillingham, I made more stupid mistakes than Will, for example. Mistakes are part of football as well and, like I said, it’s all about being ready for the games and to show your best when your chance comes along.” Play Football, Lose Weight

Photo: TWTD



