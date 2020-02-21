Holy Aiming to Kick His Way to World Record

Friday, 21st Feb 2020 13:59 Town goalkeeper Tomas Holy has revealed a secret ambition to challenge Brazil international Ederson for a place in the Guinness Book of World Records. Holy acknowledges the Manchester City man is streets ahead overall but when it comes to long-distance kicking he believes he could have the upper hand and would love the chance to prove it. Last week’s second goal in the 4-1 win over Burton Albion at Portman Road illustrated how valuable a part Holy can play over the remainder of the season in Town’s promotion challenge, which faces a sterner task when Oxford United are the visitors tomorrow. Just before half-time, with the score 1-1, Holy launched a huge clearance upfield and the ball found its way through to Kayden Jackson, who cleverly lifted it over opposition goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara to put Town ahead for the first time in the game. Holy, at 6ft 9ins the third tallest goalkeeper in the world, added: “People say my long kick can be a really massive weapon for us and sometimes the attraction is to kick it as long as you can, which is what I did. “I’m not sure how far I can kick the ball but when I was playing for Gillingham last year I was thinking about trying to challenge Ederson for a place in the Guinness Book of Records. It didn’t happen but maybe in the future. “I think Alisson of Liverpool is now the best goalkeeper in the world, no question. When you look at him – and I like to study him in games – he looks really confident in anything he does. Distribution, kicking, crosses, whatever he does he looks really confident. “Of course it helps when the team is strong, playing well and getting results. I remember we started the season well and for the first 15 games we were confident as well. I like to look at Alisson and think ‘If he can do it, anyone can do it.’ “I like to have the ball at my feet but I’m not Ederson, Alisson or that type of goalkeeper. They are miles and miles better than I am. I do love to play football but I don’t like to take too many risks. So, even if it may look from the stands that I could take two touches and pass it, I see it a bit differently. “I work on my footwork and I like the small-sided games on the training ground because it’s all about making quick decisions to get your feet working. I love it but there is a difference between a training session and a game. Everybody knows what can happen if a goalkeeper makes a mistake and loses the ball in his six-yard box or the penalty area. I have to find the balance.” Holy’s first-team recall came after his main rival, Wolves loanee Will Norris, was caught out by Peterborough’s Sammie Szmodics, who dispossessed him for an easy tap-in when Posh triumphed 4-1 at Portman Road at the start of the month. He added: “We don’t have strict instructions to play football with the defenders. It depends on every single situation on the pitch. Sometimes you just have to smash the ball away because you don’t see any options. “Sometimes, just smashing it out of the pitch is the best decision, and sometimes you see the defenders are interested to play so you can keep it on the floor and play. It’s not like ‘You have to play short passes to your defenders’ or ‘You cannot do that, just kick it long.’ It just depends on the situation on the pitch at the time.” The error by Norris resulted in some fans chanting the name of Holy, who admitted: “I would be lying if I said I would prefer not to hear any of that. But Will is my friend and he is my colleague. I don’t want to sound disrespectful but I think at the moment people should show him some support. “It’s not easy for me to talk about it but I had mixed feelings. I wasn’t in Will’s skin at that moment but I was really devastated for him to hear it. “I knew it was something that could open the door for me but football is a collective sport, a team sport, and it’s about results. We need to take three points from games but it’s not as if I’m waiting for Will to make that sort of mistake. “Mistakes cost games and we needed the three points that day. It’s tough for me talking about it. I am a team player and for me getting this team back to where it belongs is more important than anything else.” Former first choice Bartosz Bialkowski completed a permanent move during the January transfer window to Millwall, where he was on loan during the first half of the season, but Holy added: “To be honest I don’t see myself as the number one. I think we have two number one goalkeepers and I think it must be a difficult decision for the gaffer as to which one he puts in the goal. “It is down to me to be 100 per cent ready, being focused, not making any mistakes and if I do that I should keep my place. But I don’t feel like goalkeeper number one at this moment because we have two really good goalkeepers at the same level and either of us could be number one. “You know how football works. One can be going and another can be coming in. I was pleased to meet Bart for a while and he’s a great guy. I wish him all the very best at Millwall. They are really close to the play-offs in the Championship, so fingers crossed they can get into the play-offs and fight for the chance of playing in the Premier League. “I really wish him all the best and I am sure he is the same with me. I know what it is like to be on loan at another club – you never know what is going to happen. 