Former Blues Defender Smith Joins Sunderland
Friday, 21st Feb 2020 15:47
Former Blues centre-half Tommy Smith has joined Town’s League One promotion rivals Sunderland until the end of the season.
Smith, 29, was a free agent having left MLS side the Colorado Rapids at the end of their season and had until recently been training with the Blues’ U23s.
In January he was linked with Wigan and Portsmouth while Paul Lambert ruled out a return to Portman Road.
“I know a lot about the club – the history and the fan base. I am delighted to be a part of it and hopefully I can help push the team up towards the Championship," New Zealand international Smith told the Black Cats official website.
“I’ve heard about the Stadium of Light and the atmosphere that is generated and I am just really excited to step out there for the first time and hopefully success can follow.
“I see myself as a leader on and off the pitch so hopefully I can use that to be a good addition to the squad.”
Sunderland were in need of defensive cover due to Bailey Wright suffering a season-ending ankle injury.
Wearsiders manager Phil Parkinson added: “Tommy can play anywhere across the back and, given Bailey Wright's injury, I wanted to make sure that we were not left short in the last three months of the season.
“Tommy is a very experienced player, he has played a lot of games in the Championship, and he will fit straight into our squad.
“He is a similar type of player to Bailey, and we think he will be a good addition.
“He will need a little bit of fitness work to get fully up to speed but he has been training so he is not far away.”
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 269 bloggers
Wing Wonders (Part Two) by ElephantintheRoom
As the sixties morphed into the seventies, wing wonders at Portman Road were a bit like London buses. Four had come along at once, though in truth one or two (like those same London buses) were also easy to miss.
2019/20 - Grating Expectations by tractorboykent
A lot of comments at the moment would suggest that we are in the midst of a(nother) crisis. Whilst the league table doesn’t reflect that, the perception is likely more based on our own expectations of where we’d be at this stage.
Wing Wonders (Part One) by ElephantintheRoom
It’s a curiosity of Town’s great years that the two big successes – winning the league under Alf Ramsey and the UEFA Cup under Bobby Robson were based on teams without true wingers.
John Cobbold’s Ace Gardener by ElephantintheRoom
For newer Town supporters perhaps, the name Colin Viljoen has disappeared into the mists of time. But for those of us who started supporting Town in the 60s his name is fondly recalled as a true great. His highlights reel alone (alas it exists only in memory) would mark him out as someone special.
Big Al by ElephantintheRoom
When the Kevin Beattie statue is revealed, I suspect it will be his great pal and fellow central defensive titan, Allan Hunter, who will do the revealing. What will be going through Big Al’s mind I wonder? Sadness at his friend’s passing – but mixed with fierce pride perhaps.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]