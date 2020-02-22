Life's a Pitch to Pay Tribute to Simon Warr

Saturday, 22nd Feb 2020 11:10 Today’s Life’s a Pitch (BBC Radio Suffolk midday to 2pm) will pay tribute to the show’s local football correspondent Simon Warr, who died earlier this morning, aged 65. Warr’s non-league previews have been a weekly feature of the show since it began in 2012, in addition to his coverage of games across the county and other broadcast roles with Radio Suffolk and nationally. Host Mark Murphy, legend-in-residence Terry Butcher, Tractor Boy and TWTD’s Phil Ham will be joined with figures from local football to remember Warr. Simon’s family have asked me to thank everyone who sent him such kind messages of love, support & hope. Simon’s campaign for justice for the falsely accused will continue. He had just finished writing a new book. Funeral arrangements will be shared soon.



RIP Simon. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/3CkCmk7sqr— Simon Warr (@bbcsimonwarr) February 22, 2020 You can send your own memories via email, Mark’s Twitter or during the show by phone on 0800 141 2121 or text to 81333 starting your message with SFK. The show can be heard on 95.5FM, 95.9FM, 103.9FM and 104.6FM, and also now on DAB, or online via a widget on this page by clicking here. Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



senduntd added 11:26 - Feb 22

Very sad. Always liked his forthright presentation. I shall miss his voice on Radio Suffolk. 0

Saxonblue74 added 11:26 - Feb 22

Sad news. His voice became as familiar as some of the real broadcasting legends to me with his enthusiasm and great knowledge of the local scene. Come on Town, let's have a win for Simon today. 0

slade1 added 11:28 - Feb 22

RIP Simon, your football reports were always knowledgeable, interesting and funny. You will be missed by the listeners. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments