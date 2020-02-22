Life's a Pitch to Pay Tribute to Simon Warr
Saturday, 22nd Feb 2020 11:10
Today’s Life’s a Pitch (BBC Radio Suffolk midday to 2pm) will pay tribute to the show’s local football correspondent Simon Warr, who died earlier this morning, aged 65.
Warr’s non-league previews have been a weekly feature of the show since it began in 2012, in addition to his coverage of games across the county and other broadcast roles with Radio Suffolk and nationally.
Host Mark Murphy, legend-in-residence Terry Butcher, Tractor Boy and TWTD’s Phil Ham will be joined with figures from local football to remember Warr.
You can send your own memories via email, Mark’s Twitter or during the show by phone on 0800 141 2121 or text to 81333 starting your message with SFK.
The show can be heard on 95.5FM, 95.9FM, 103.9FM and 104.6FM, and also now on DAB, or online via a widget on this page by clicking here.
Photo: TWTD
