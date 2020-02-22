Town Unchanged Against Oxford

Saturday, 22nd Feb 2020 14:44 Town have named an unchanged side for this afternoon’s game against Oxford United. Tomas Holy continues in goal behind a back three of Luke Woolfenden, skipper Luke Chambers and Josh Earl, while Gwion Edwards and Luke Garbutt are the wing-backs. In midfield, Flynn Downes is partnered by Jon Nolan with Alan Judge ahead of them behind strike pair Will Keane and Kayden Jackson. There’s one change on the bench with Andre Dozzell taking the place of James Norwood, who underwent a groin operation on Friday. For Oxford, midfielder Alex Gorrin is back after a ban and replaces Mark Sykes, who drops to the bench. Town: Holy, Chambers (c), Woolfenden, Earl, Edwards, Nolan, Downes, Garbutt, Judge, Jackson, Keane. Subs: Norris, Bishop, Sears, Skuse, Wilson, Dozzell, Huws. Oxford: Eastwood, Ruffels, Dickie (c), Moore, Gorrin, Brannagan, Taylor, Forde, Henry, Holland, Browne. Subs: Stevens, Long, Sykes, Mackie. Hanson, Thorne, Agyei. Referee: Scott Oldham (Poulton-le-Fylde). Play Football, Lose Weight

martin587 added 14:46 - Feb 22

Len_Brennan added 14:47 - Feb 22

Continuity is good, but I would swap Huws in for Nolan & have Donacien on the bench. 0

RaymondovicBlue added 15:18 - Feb 22

Hoping to have this game won before subs needed but .... blimey that is a tasty bench for a league one Club ...

