Tractor Girls Host Stevenage

Sunday, 23rd Feb 2020 09:32 Top-of-the-table Ipswich Town Women are in home action against Stevenage at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe this afternoon (KO 2pm). The pitch has passed a morning inspection and the game goes ahead as planned. Entry is £3 for adults and £1 for concessions, while under-16s and Town season ticket holders are admitted free. The Tractor Girls bounced back from their FA Cup exit at Manchester City last Sunday by hammering local rivals Norwich City 10-0 at Plantation Park on Wednesday. Manager Joe Sheehan hopes that victory will be the start of a positive run during the final months of the campaign. “It was a great performance for us, lots of goals which was a great to see and we’re hoping to really kick on now and have a really strong end to the season,” he said. The Blues go into the match a point clear of AFC Wimbledon but with a game in hand on the Dons. Play Football, Lose Weight

