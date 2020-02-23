Abrehart Hits Hat-Trick as Tractor Girls Extend Lead at Top of Table

Sunday, 23rd Feb 2020 17:45 Amy-Leigh Abrehart hit a hat-trick as Ipswich Town Women thrashed Stevenage 7-0 at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe to increase their lead at the top of FAWNL Division One South East to four points. Eloise King scored twice and Lindsey Cooper and Molly Sutherland once each. It took only 11 minutes for King to put the Blues in front, then six minutes later Abrehart slammed in a rebound off the underside of the bar to make it 2-0 at half-time. Midfielder Abrehart netted her second and Town’s third on the hour mark, then Cooper made it 4-0 two minutes later. Sub Sutherland added the fifth on 71 with her first senior goal, before King made it 6-0 with her second of the game in the 84th minute. King was denied her hat-trick when she hit the bar in the final minute, but in injury time Abrehart headed her third of the game from close range to complete the scoring. With second-placed AFC Wimbledon not in action this weekend, the Tractor Girls are now four points clear at the top of the table. Town: Runnacles, Pannifer, Hubbard, Egan, Crump (c), Biggs (Thomas 67), King, Cooper, Wakefield (Sutherland 59), Abrehart, Peskett (Barratt 72). Unused: Dunn, Rossiter. Play Football, Lose Weight

TractorCam added 17:56 - Feb 23

At least one Town team who are expected to be top are in fact top, well done girls. 1

dirtydingusmagee added 17:59 - Feb 23

Well done yet again girls, hope our mens team were there to watch and learn. 0

