Abrehart Hits Hat-Trick as Tractor Girls Extend Lead at Top of Table
Sunday, 23rd Feb 2020 17:45
Amy-Leigh Abrehart hit a hat-trick as Ipswich Town Women thrashed Stevenage 7-0 at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe to increase their lead at the top of FAWNL Division One South East to four points. Eloise King scored twice and Lindsey Cooper and Molly Sutherland once each.
It took only 11 minutes for King to put the Blues in front, then six minutes later Abrehart slammed in a rebound off the underside of the bar to make it 2-0 at half-time.
Midfielder Abrehart netted her second and Town’s third on the hour mark, then Cooper made it 4-0 two minutes later.
Sub Sutherland added the fifth on 71 with her first senior goal, before King made it 6-0 with her second of the game in the 84th minute.
King was denied her hat-trick when she hit the bar in the final minute, but in injury time Abrehart headed her third of the game from close range to complete the scoring.
With second-placed AFC Wimbledon not in action this weekend, the Tractor Girls are now four points clear at the top of the table.
Town: Runnacles, Pannifer, Hubbard, Egan, Crump (c), Biggs (Thomas 67), King, Cooper, Wakefield (Sutherland 59), Abrehart, Peskett (Barratt 72). Unused: Dunn, Rossiter.
Photo: Ross Halls
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 269 bloggers
Wing Wonders (Part Two) by ElephantintheRoom
As the sixties morphed into the seventies, wing wonders at Portman Road were a bit like London buses. Four had come along at once, though in truth one or two (like those same London buses) were also easy to miss.
2019/20 - Grating Expectations by tractorboykent
A lot of comments at the moment would suggest that we are in the midst of a(nother) crisis. Whilst the league table doesn’t reflect that, the perception is likely more based on our own expectations of where we’d be at this stage.
Wing Wonders (Part One) by ElephantintheRoom
It’s a curiosity of Town’s great years that the two big successes – winning the league under Alf Ramsey and the UEFA Cup under Bobby Robson were based on teams without true wingers.
John Cobbold’s Ace Gardener by ElephantintheRoom
For newer Town supporters perhaps, the name Colin Viljoen has disappeared into the mists of time. But for those of us who started supporting Town in the 60s his name is fondly recalled as a true great. His highlights reel alone (alas it exists only in memory) would mark him out as someone special.
Big Al by ElephantintheRoom
When the Kevin Beattie statue is revealed, I suspect it will be his great pal and fellow central defensive titan, Allan Hunter, who will do the revealing. What will be going through Big Al’s mind I wonder? Sadness at his friend’s passing – but mixed with fierce pride perhaps.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]