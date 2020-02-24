Dickie: I Wasn't Acting in Stamp Incident

Monday, 24th Feb 2020 09:50 Oxford United skipper Rob Dickie insists he wasn’t acting in the incident late on during his side's 1-0 victory over the Blues at Portman Road which saw Town striker Kayden Jackson red-carded for a stamp. The Blues frontman, who was celebrating his 26th birthday, was dismissed in injury time after the linesman advised referee Scott Oldham that Jackson had trodden on Dickie in the wake of a foul. The Town joint-top scorer protested his innocence with Dickie and the official before making his way off the field and slamming the tunnel in frustration. “He’s a good player, but he’s cost his side – not today, but I take it he’s got a three-game ban now,” Dickie said. “You can’t stamp on people. I’m not acting or anything, when you get hit or he stamps on you it hurts. I guess you could take it as a compliment.” After the game Town manager Paul Lambert said he hadn't seen the incident and would look at it before deciding whether the Blues would appeal. Central defender Dickie admitted it wasn’t his team’s prettiest performance but felt that the result came at an ideal point in his side’s season, putting them up to ninth, a point behind the Blues. “We have had games where we’ve played a lot better, but I’d agree, the timing of this result has been really good for us to put us right back in the mix ahead of our run-in,” he reflected. “We’ll still strive to play the way we want to, but sometimes when you come away from home it’s not always possible against a big club like this.” He added: “It’s a brilliant result, the perfect away win. It’s one we’ve been waiting for all season, a nasty, ugly 1-0 win away from home.” Despite Town dominating the first half, Dickie felt his team’s goal was never under siege: “I wouldn’t say we were under the cosh at all. “The manager said to us at half-time they were 1-0 down in their last game and ended up winning 4-1. “So we were aware of the threat they held, but we’re a really good side and we’re so proud of ourselves for the way we dug in.” Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



BlueRaider added 10:02 - Feb 24

Sorry mate, your behaviour at the end was a disgrace, shouting at the ref like a giant baby 1

MrTown added 10:03 - Feb 24

He's not wrong, pure idiocy from Jackson.



Though Dickie and Moore were outstanding for Oxford at the weekend, proper Central Defenders. 2

agravenor added 10:06 - Feb 24

Dickie was a disgrace all game. Rolling around at the slightest of touches and then shooting up to his feet right away to shout at ref when he didn't get his desired outcome. Happened 3/4 times, very embarrassing. Don't know why refs allow players to try and deceive them like that



Although from what I saw, Jackson did seem to intentionally stand on him that time, even if the reaction was way overboard. 0

pointofblue added 10:11 - Feb 24

Considering he claims it hurt he got up easily enough and went running after the assistant referee.



I see he doesn’t mention going down every time someone was in his general vicinity - were you being sincere then, Dickie?



0

Suffolkboy added 10:14 - Feb 24

PL needs to INSIST all his players just get on with the game , stop berating the officials ( it is very unlikely to change things in your favour ) and focus 100% on their own and our game : take the frustration out by effecting better play and actually protecting the defence by scoring at the other end !

Regular highlights expose the fragilities and emphasise the paucity ,and poor speed of thought ; are some of our players simply not up to the intellectual challenges ?

Changes to the squad will be needed whether we go up or not .

COYB 1

sparks added 10:15 - Feb 24

He wasn't hurt. It was a push rather than stamp. Still an obvious red though. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments