U23s Game at Bristol City Postponed
Monday, 24th Feb 2020 11:07
Town’s U23s match against Bristol City at Weston-super-Mare’s Optima Stadium scheduled for this afternoon has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
The Blues and Robins were set to meet for the second time in a few days, the West Country side having won an U18s encounter 2-1 at the SGS Wise Campus on Saturday morning.
Photo: Action Images
