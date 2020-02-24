Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U23s Game at Bristol City Postponed
Monday, 24th Feb 2020 11:07

Town’s U23s match against Bristol City at Weston-super-Mare’s Optima Stadium scheduled for this afternoon has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The Blues and Robins were set to meet for the second time in a few days, the West Country side having won an U18s encounter 2-1 at the SGS Wise Campus on Saturday morning.


