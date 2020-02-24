No Jackson Red Card Appeal

Monday, 24th Feb 2020 13:34 Town have confirmed that they will not be appealing against Kayden Jackson’s red card during Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Oxford. The striker will therefore miss the next three matches. The 26-year-old was dismissed in injury time for an alleged stamp on U’s skipper Rob Dickie. “I think it’s the first red card Kayden’s had. He’s not that sort of player,” boss Paul Lambert told the club site. “The video footage we have doesn’t really show the incident clearly and when you appeal you run the risk of getting an extra game ban.” Jackson’s suspension leaves the Blues short of numbers up front with James Norwood having undergone groin surgery on Friday. The former Tranmere man is expected to be out for a few weeks, however, should be back for the end of the season. “With James missing as well, it does leave us short up top but sometimes adversity can make you stronger and we’ve got to hope it does,” Lambert continued. “It will be an opportunity for someone else and we have Freddie [Sears] and Bish [Teddy Bishop] back now and we know what they are capable of doing.” Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



MrTown added 13:38 - Feb 24

Makes sense, pure idiocy, out for 3 games. 0

dirtydingusmagee added 13:39 - Feb 24

stupid boy. 0

TractorCam added 13:39 - Feb 24

Good, don't need a 4 game ban. We're a dirt side all over the pitch, completely unnecessary. -1

Murphys_Law added 13:42 - Feb 24

Surely time for something different? Pair Ben Morris (at least he knows where the goal is) or Freddie with Will Keane. At least try Morris and Sears together, two little ones will hopefully mean we play football and don’t hoof it. Bishop and Huws if fit add real creativity and forward momentum. Nothing to lose now so give it a go. 1

blueinscotland added 13:47 - Feb 24

Surely Dobra should be in with a chance of getting in the team now? So many youngsters just being left to rot at the club atm. 0

ernie added 13:53 - Feb 24

That's a new one- " adversity makes you stronger" 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments