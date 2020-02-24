No Jackson Red Card Appeal
Monday, 24th Feb 2020 13:34
Town have confirmed that they will not be appealing against Kayden Jackson’s red card during Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Oxford. The striker will therefore miss the next three matches.
The 26-year-old was dismissed in injury time for an alleged stamp on U’s skipper Rob Dickie.
“I think it’s the first red card Kayden’s had. He’s not that sort of player,” boss Paul Lambert told the club site.
“The video footage we have doesn’t really show the incident clearly and when you appeal you run the risk of getting an extra game ban.”
Jackson’s suspension leaves the Blues short of numbers up front with James Norwood having undergone groin surgery on Friday.
The former Tranmere man is expected to be out for a few weeks, however, should be back for the end of the season.
“With James missing as well, it does leave us short up top but sometimes adversity can make you stronger and we’ve got to hope it does,” Lambert continued.
“It will be an opportunity for someone else and we have Freddie [Sears] and Bish [Teddy Bishop] back now and we know what they are capable of doing.”
Photo: TWTD
