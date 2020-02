Ipswich Town Women 7-0 Stevenage Women - Highlights

Monday, 24th Feb 2020 18:30 Watch highlights of Ipswich Town Women’s 7-0 victory over Stevenage at the Goldstar Ground Felixstowe on Sunday. Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: Ross Halls



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments