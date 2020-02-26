Town Down to Ninth
Wednesday, 26th Feb 2020 09:21
Town dropped one place down to ninth in League One following last night’s fixtures.
Oxford United, who defeated the Blues 1-0 at Portman Road at the weekend, jumped ahead of Town via a 3-0 home victory over Accrington Stanley.
Elsewhere, the top two, Coventry and Rotherham, drew 1-1 at St Andrew’s, Sunderland scored a late equaliser at home to Fleetwood with their game ending in the same scoreline and Portsmouth beat the MK Dons 3-1 at Fratton Park.
As a result of those games, the Blues, who have 11 games to play along with most of the teams above them, are now nine points off the top two and three from the top six.
Fourteenth-placed Blackpool, who Town visit on Saturday afternoon, defeated fellow Lancastrians Bolton Wanderers 2-1 last night.
To check out how the rest of the season might progress, give the TWTD League Calculator a go.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 269 bloggers
What Do We Want? Something Else! When Do We Want It? NOW! by Moggasknockdown
The long slog back to the station after Saturday’s familiar witless performance felt like another Groundhog Day. The wind whipped in from the river and the grey skies threatened to spill into rain.
Wing Wonders (Part Two) by ElephantintheRoom
As the sixties morphed into the seventies, wing wonders at Portman Road were a bit like London buses. Four had come along at once, though in truth one or two (like those same London buses) were also easy to miss.
2019/20 - Grating Expectations by tractorboykent
A lot of comments at the moment would suggest that we are in the midst of a(nother) crisis. Whilst the league table doesn’t reflect that, the perception is likely more based on our own expectations of where we’d be at this stage.
Wing Wonders (Part One) by ElephantintheRoom
It’s a curiosity of Town’s great years that the two big successes – winning the league under Alf Ramsey and the UEFA Cup under Bobby Robson were based on teams without true wingers.
John Cobbold’s Ace Gardener by ElephantintheRoom
For newer Town supporters perhaps, the name Colin Viljoen has disappeared into the mists of time. But for those of us who started supporting Town in the 60s his name is fondly recalled as a true great. His highlights reel alone (alas it exists only in memory) would mark him out as someone special.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]