Town Down to Ninth

Wednesday, 26th Feb 2020 09:21 Town dropped one place down to ninth in League One following last night’s fixtures. Oxford United, who defeated the Blues 1-0 at Portman Road at the weekend, jumped ahead of Town via a 3-0 home victory over Accrington Stanley. Elsewhere, the top two, Coventry and Rotherham, drew 1-1 at St Andrew’s, Sunderland scored a late equaliser at home to Fleetwood with their game ending in the same scoreline and Portsmouth beat the MK Dons 3-1 at Fratton Park. As a result of those games, the Blues, who have 11 games to play along with most of the teams above them, are now nine points off the top two and three from the top six. Fourteenth-placed Blackpool, who Town visit on Saturday afternoon, defeated fellow Lancastrians Bolton Wanderers 2-1 last night. To check out how the rest of the season might progress, give the TWTD League Calculator a go. Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



MrTown added 09:26 - Feb 26

That is fine because we are the hunters now and not the hunted, and we will thrive on that, right Paul? 1

Gilesy added 09:28 - Feb 26

Let's be positive - 4 of the teams above us dropped points. 0

Michael101 added 09:35 - Feb 26

Make the most of it.come 5pm Saturday we could be 10th to the mighty Gillingham deep joy 😠😡😤 0

MickMillsTash added 09:37 - Feb 26

Sears and Keane to the rescue- 0

Doctor_Earman added 09:40 - Feb 26

Anyone else high on ''stability'' though? 0

Umros added 09:41 - Feb 26

In all honesty our own incompetencies aside, best results we could have hoped for. Oxford having purple patch bit in no way an end of season top 6 side, unfortunately we are having to chase down the likes of Fleetwood and Wycombe or Peterborough would be my judgement. Oh how we have fallen! Those Were The Days! -1

ChrisR added 09:42 - Feb 26

Top of the league one month ago , now 10th , 4 points from last 18 , relegation form .

Both leading strikers out , manager gets 5 year contract , at this rate we will be in Thurlow Nunn league in 2 years . 1

TimmyH added 09:45 - Feb 26

10th?...we are 9th, let's not make things worse than they currently are but it's all pretty p-poor! 1

Umros added 09:46 - Feb 26

Looking at the table insert it is obvious to see our inability to score is costing us dearly, just look at everyone else bar Coventry who have a water tight defence to go alongside their low scoring ! 1

guentchev added 09:52 - Feb 26

On the positive side at least we aren't fighting a relegation battle....



Just hope In a couple of years time that Lambert hasn't earned the nickname "mid-table Paul...". Unless we are in the Championship of course.... 0

guentchev added 09:52 - Feb 26

On the positive side at least we aren't fighting a relegation battle....



Just hope In a couple of years time that Lambert hasn't earned the nickname "mid-table Paul...". Unless we are in the Championship of course.... 0

herfie added 09:59 - Feb 26

Depressing. More so, however, are real concerns regarding our chances of finding enough within the team to secure a playoff place. Automatic promotion is, frankly, beyond us.



Inconsistency, individual and collective mistakes, questionable tactics and possible lack of mental toughness are all potential negatives, that the bare statistics of our current abysmal run sadly support. But, whilst there’s life there’s hope, and that’s what we need to stick with, until even that disappears. COYB! 0

ChrisFelix added 09:59 - Feb 26

How the mighty fall, now below Fleetwood & Oxford. Next 3 games who knows. Sadly like last season no end product, one mistake by a defense lead by captain (who do i mark) & its game over !!! 0

Bluearmy_81 added 10:12 - Feb 26

Below Oxford and Fleetwood, what a joke of a club we have become. Evans hang your fu ckin head in shame 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments