Academy Keepers Move Out on Loan

Wednesday, 26th Feb 2020 09:56 Academy keepers Toby Egan and Jake Alley have moved out on loan. Egan has joined Thurlow Nunn Premier Division Brantham Athletic on loan for the rest of the season. "Following the release of Luke [Avenall] and the end of Callum [Robinson]'s loan from Stowmarket we had to move quickly to secure the services of Toby. Thank you to ITFC for their assistance," Brantham's first-team manager Michael Brothers said. "Toby will commence training with us as soon as possible to settle him into the team as well as we can and as quickly as we can before our next fixture on 7th March at home to Wroxham." Egan had previously been on loan with Haverhill Rovers. The 18-year-old joins Town midfielder Teddy Baker at Brantham, the midfielder having moved to the Blue Imps on loan earlier in the month. Over the weekend, Alley, 18, joined BetVictor Isthmian North Division Felixstowe & Walton and made his debut in Saturday's 2-0 win at Brentwood. Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments