Wark Tops Stand Pillar Poll
Wednesday, 26th Feb 2020 17:14
Town have announced the 12 players who will be featured on the pillars which run through the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand concourse with legend John Wark having topped the voting.
Almost 2,000 season ticket holders responded to the club’s request for votes on “icons, heroes, legends of the club [from] across the years” to be featured on the pillars.
Wark is joined by Mick Mills, Terry Butcher, Kevin Beattie, Paul Mariner, George Burley, Frans Thijssen and Arnold Muhren from the FA and UEFA Cup-winning Sir Bobby Robson era, while Sir Alf Ramsey’s First and Second Division championship-winning team is represented by Ray Crawford with his strike partner Ted Phillips having finished just outside the top 12.
Matt Holland was second in the voting and Marcus Stewart and Jim Magilton, his colleagues in the team which was promoted in 1999/00 and then finished fifth in the Premier League the following season, are also in the 12.
Current skipper Luke Chambers was the player from the current era closest to the 12, finishing 15th.
The tributes to the 12 are expected to be in place by the end of the season as Portman Road undergoes a makeover.
The stairwells in the Sir Bobby Robson Stand and the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand are set to feature club graphics and the club’s history is to be portrayed in the windows at the back of the Cobbold Stand over the summer.
Other iconic players will feature on flags which will be put in place next week in the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand concourse, while a Legends of Ipswich Town mural is already in place in the Sir Bobby Robson Stand .
The Top 12
