Blues Launch Town 7s Initiative

Wednesday, 26th Feb 2020 18:09 The Blues have introduced Town 7s, a new initiative which gives young supporters the chance to celebrate their seventh birthdays at a home game along with seven friends. The scheme ran for the first time at the Peterborough United fixture on Saturday 1st February with 27 children taking part. Young fans that are registered on the Town database and turned seven in January were invited along with seven friends and two adults free of charge. They got to meet the Town 7s Team in the FanZone where they received a goody bag, including a birthday T-shirt, while the child celebrating their birthday also received a birthday badge. Town 7s is part of the Blues’ long-term strategy to appeal to young supporters with season ticket holders aged under 12 having risen 70 per cent from last season. Town PR manager Dan Palfrey told the club site: "We know we have to be proactive and engaging with youngsters and this is another initiative we have started in the last year or so. "It's great to see young supporters coming to Portman Road and the initiatives we have introduced means we are in a good place in terms of increasing the number of young Blues fans.” EFL research has indicated that the average age for a boy to watch their first live football match is seven and a girl nine. In addition to Town 7s, the Blues have also introduced Junior Announcer and Class of Blues this season, while School of the Day has continued having been introduced during the previous campaign. The next Town 7s fixture is the game against Coventry City on Saturday 7th March. The Blues will write to all children on their database who celebrate their birthdays in February. To register your child on the database visit here or email town7s@itfc.co.uk. Play Football, Lose Weight

azuremerlangus added 18:22 - Feb 26

Whilst finishing 7th in the table... 1

