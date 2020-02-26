Five Tractor Girls in England WU18s Squad

Wednesday, 26th Feb 2020 18:52 Five Tractor Girls have been named in the England WU18s squad for a training camp in March. Anna Grey, Blue Wilson (pictured, second right), Eloise King, Paige Peake and Sophie Peskett are all included in coach Mo Marley’s party for the four-day camp at St George’s Park which starts on Tuesday 4th March. Meanwhile, Town’s U21s were beaten 4-1 by Arsenal at Oaklands College this afternoon. England WU18s: Alisha Ware (Southampton RTC), Andreana Dunbar-Bonnie (Chelsea), Anna Grey (Ipswich), Anna Pedersen (Everton), Blue Wilson (Ipswich), Charlotte Fleming (Chelsea), Eleanor Dale (Durham), Eleanor Hack (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ella Morris (Southampton), Ellen Jones (Bristol City), Eloise King (Ipswich), Emma Harries (Reading), Francesca Stables (Manchester United), Gracie Pearse (Arsenal), Katie Robinson (Bristol City), Keri Matthews (Sheffield United), Lucy Johnson (Leicester City), Mia Cruickshank (Reading), Paige Peake (Ipswich), Rhiannon Stewart (Reading), Sophie Bramford (Wolves), Sophie Peskett (Ipswich), Sophie Quirk (Reading). Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: Ross Halls



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments