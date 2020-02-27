Blues Take Up One-Year Option on Clements

Thursday, 27th Feb 2020 16:08 Town have taken up the one-year option on young left-back Bailey Clements’s contract. The 19-year-old’s terms were due to be up at the end of June but the Blues had the option to keep the defender, who has been at his hometown club since he was seven, for an additional year. Clements, who is currently sidelined by an injury, has made one senior appearance, in the Carabao Cup defeat at Luton in August. Andre Dozzell, Armando Dobra and Teddy Bishop are among the other young players whose contracts are up this summer but with the Blues having an option to keep them for a further year. General manager of football operations Lee O'Neill told TWTD last month that there are "ongoing conversations" with those players regarding their contractual situations.

