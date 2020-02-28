Blues Visit Blackpool Aiming to Get Promotion Push Back on Track

Friday, 28th Feb 2020 12:23 Town visit Blackpool on Saturday looking to get their stuttering promotion push back on track against the managerless Tangerines. The Blues dropped to eighth following last week’s 1-0 home defeat by Oxford, then to ninth after the midweek fixtures with only 11 matches left to play. Town have won just four of their last 18 in the league - 22 in all competitions over 90 minutes - and need to find some consistency in the final months if they are to be in the reckoning for even a play-off place come May. Manager Paul Lambert insists he isn’t giving up on a top-two position but the Blues have a nine-point gap to make up between themselves and Rotherham and Coventry in first and second. They are three points off the play-offs. Blackpool sit in 14th, 11 points behind Town after a disappointing season which saw manager Simon Grayson sacked a fortnight ago after a run of one win in 12 games having only taken charge in July 2019. “It’s crazy, football is crazy because I thought Simon was doing a good job up until then,” Town manager Paul Lambert said. “How long do you give managers? You keep changing, changing, changing. It’s not good, it’s not healthy. “But Blackpool made that choice, I’m pretty sure Simon has been in the game long enough to know what it’s like. But I found it a strange one because I didn’t really think it was justified that, a strange one.” Former Blackburn Rovers stalwart David Dunn is currently in caretaker charge with Oxford boss Karl Robinson having been ruled out of the running. Brighton’s U23s manager Simon Rusk is a strong contender to take over. Reflecting on the impact having a caretaker-manager in charge might have on a squad, Lambert said: “I don’t really know how they would feel, whether they would think ‘This is what it is’ or they’re waiting for somebody else to come in. I’m never quite sure. “I guess if a team loses the easy answer is ‘We don’t have a manager’. If a team wins then it’s ‘OK, this guy’s good’. I guess they’ll probably blow with the wind. “I know Dunny, he was at Blackburn when I was there, a nice guy, he did the kids up there at Blackburn. He’s a good guy.” After last week’s defeat and with his lack of available strikers, Lambert has decisions to make regarding his team selection. Nevertheless, the Blues boss seems likely to stick with his 3-5-2 system having been happy with the first half display if not his team’s failure to take their chances. Tomas Holy will be in goal behind a back three which again seems likely to be - from the right - Luke Woolfenden, skipper Luke Chambers and Josh Earl. In midfield, Flynn Downes could be rejoined by Emyr Huws with Teddy Bishop looking likely to make his first league start of the season ahead of them behind front pair Will Keane and Freddie Sears, also in the league XI for the first time in 2019/20. Youngsters Armando Dobra, Ben Morris and Tommy Hughes could all travel and perhaps play a part from the bench. @BlackpoolFC have confirmed they will be making tickets available to @IpswichTown supporters on matchday, cash only turnstiles in the East Stand from 1.30pm onwards, with no price increase:



Adult - £19.00

65+/U22 - £17.00

U17 - £9.00

U12 - £4.00



