Venue Switch For Tractor Girls as Boss Wins Manager of the Month

Friday, 28th Feb 2020 14:04 ITFC Women, whose boss Joe Sheehan has been named FAWNL Division One Manager of the Month, will now face Enfield Town at Playford Road on Sunday afternoon rather the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe with the game moving to a 2.30pm kick-off. The match has switched venue due to concerns regarding the surface at the Goldstar Ground. Gates at Playford Road will open at 2.15pm. The Tractor Girls go into the match four points clear at the top of FAWNL Division One South East with Enfield sixth. Meanwhile, Sheehan was today awarded the Manager of the Month gong for February in which the Tractor Girls had a 100 per cent league record while scoring 21 goals and conceding none. Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: Ross Halls



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments