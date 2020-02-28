Former Loanee N'Daw Admits to Lying About Age

Friday, 28th Feb 2020 16:30 Former Blues loanee Guirane N’Daw has admitted to lying about his age during his playing career. The Senegalese international spent the 2012/13 season on loan with the Blues from St Etienne. Midfielder N’Daw retired from professional football in 2016 and is officially 35 according to the record books. However, he admits he is actually older than that and claims the case is the same with most Senegalese players with European clubs. "What is certain is that in Senegal, 99 per cent of players have reduced their age," he told IGFM. "Senegalese [players] are generally very small and when he goes to Europe at 20, he will see that young people of 15 are stronger than him. "Like all Senegalese, I lowered my age to be professional. In Africa, the player who does not lower his age cannot be professional [in Europe], it's a reality.” N’Daw, who won 44 international caps, made 32 starts and two sub appearances for the Blues, scoring once. Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



hoppy added 16:40 - Feb 28

Elsewhere, doubts have been cast in light of this of the authenticity of the date on the birth certificate for Finidi George - something that had never been in question previously, ever, not one bit... 0

Town4me added 16:44 - Feb 28

Kanu was another classic 1

davidsuperg added 16:58 - Feb 28

Just like will keane is really 50 that's why he can't score 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments