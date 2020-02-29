Sears and Bishop Start at Blackpool

Saturday, 29th Feb 2020 14:12 Freddie Sears and Teddy Bishop both start for Town as manager Paul Lambert makes four changes for the game at Blackpool. Sears and Bishop, making their first league starts of the season, are either side of Will Keane in a front three as the Blues move to a 4-3-3 system. Cole Skuse and Emyr Huws join Flynn Downes in midfield ahead of a back four of - from the right - Luke Woolfenden, skipper Luke Chambers, Josh Earl and Luke Garbutt. Gwion Edwards, Jon Nolan and Alan Judge drop to the bench having started last week’s 1-0 home defeat to Oxford, while Kayden Jackson serves the first game of his three-match ban. Young striker Tyreece Simpson is on the bench for the first time in a league game, while Armando Dobra is also in the 18. Blackpool name the same team for the third successive game with ex-Blues loanee Liam Feeney starting and ex-Town midfielder Grant Ward on the bench. Blackpool: Maxwell, Turton, Moore, Husband, Macdonald, Feeney, Virtue, Ronan, Dewsbury-Hall, Delfouneso, Madine. Subs: Sims, Howe, Bola, Edwards, Spearing, Nuttall, Ward. Town: Holy, Woolfenden, Chambers (c), Earl, Garbutt, Skuse, Downes, Huws, Sears, Bishop, Keane. Subs: Norris, Wilson, Edwards, Nolan, Judge, Dobra, Simpson. Referee: Christopher Sarginson (Staffordshire). Play Football, Lose Weight

jas0999 added 14:16 - Feb 29

Surely, three points today against struggling Blackpool?

CavendishBlue added 14:17 - Feb 29

Good luck with that!!!!

COYB!!!!



COYB!!!! 1

bayleycr added 14:18 - Feb 29

What's the situation with Dozzell? Injured or dropped?

braveblue added 14:21 - Feb 29

Skuse to inject some pace and flair!!!!

Best we can hope for is a 1-0 victory. 0

dirtydingusmagee added 14:23 - Feb 29

both returning from injury, both talented , lets hope they come through the game without setbacks,and hopefully they will grab their opportunity and stake their claim for regular place now. .COYB [Slip up today and muck will hit the fan .]

