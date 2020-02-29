Sears and Bishop Start at Blackpool
Saturday, 29th Feb 2020 14:12
Freddie Sears and Teddy Bishop both start for Town as manager Paul Lambert makes four changes for the game at Blackpool.
Sears and Bishop, making their first league starts of the season, are either side of Will Keane in a front three as the Blues move to a 4-3-3 system.
Cole Skuse and Emyr Huws join Flynn Downes in midfield ahead of a back four of - from the right - Luke Woolfenden, skipper Luke Chambers, Josh Earl and Luke Garbutt.
Gwion Edwards, Jon Nolan and Alan Judge drop to the bench having started last week’s 1-0 home defeat to Oxford, while Kayden Jackson serves the first game of his three-match ban.
Young striker Tyreece Simpson is on the bench for the first time in a league game, while Armando Dobra is also in the 18.
Blackpool name the same team for the third successive game with ex-Blues loanee Liam Feeney starting and ex-Town midfielder Grant Ward on the bench.
Blackpool: Maxwell, Turton, Moore, Husband, Macdonald, Feeney, Virtue, Ronan, Dewsbury-Hall, Delfouneso, Madine. Subs: Sims, Howe, Bola, Edwards, Spearing, Nuttall, Ward.
Town: Holy, Woolfenden, Chambers (c), Earl, Garbutt, Skuse, Downes, Huws, Sears, Bishop, Keane. Subs: Norris, Wilson, Edwards, Nolan, Judge, Dobra, Simpson. Referee: Christopher Sarginson (Staffordshire).
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 269 bloggers
What Do We Want? Something Else! When Do We Want It? NOW! by Moggasknockdown
The long slog back to the station after Saturday’s familiar witless performance felt like another Groundhog Day. The wind whipped in from the river and the grey skies threatened to spill into rain.
Wing Wonders (Part Two) by ElephantintheRoom
As the sixties morphed into the seventies, wing wonders at Portman Road were a bit like London buses. Four had come along at once, though in truth one or two (like those same London buses) were also easy to miss.
2019/20 - Grating Expectations by tractorboykent
A lot of comments at the moment would suggest that we are in the midst of a(nother) crisis. Whilst the league table doesn’t reflect that, the perception is likely more based on our own expectations of where we’d be at this stage.
Wing Wonders (Part One) by ElephantintheRoom
It’s a curiosity of Town’s great years that the two big successes – winning the league under Alf Ramsey and the UEFA Cup under Bobby Robson were based on teams without true wingers.
John Cobbold’s Ace Gardener by ElephantintheRoom
For newer Town supporters perhaps, the name Colin Viljoen has disappeared into the mists of time. But for those of us who started supporting Town in the 60s his name is fondly recalled as a true great. His highlights reel alone (alas it exists only in memory) would mark him out as someone special.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]