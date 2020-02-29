Blackpool 1-0 Ipswich Town - Half-Time

Saturday, 29th Feb 2020 15:58 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s 26th minute goal has given Blackpool a 1-0 half-time lead over the Blues at half-time at Bloomfield Road. Freddie Sears and Teddy Bishop both made their first league starts of the season either side of Will Keane in a front three as the Blues moved to a 4-3-3 system. Cole Skuse was in the deeper midfield role behind Emyr Huws and Flynn Downes ahead of a back four of - from the right - Luke Woolfenden, skipper Luke Chambers, Josh Earl and Luke Garbutt.

Gwion Edwards, Jon Nolan and Alan Judge dropped to the bench having started last week’s 1-0 home defeat to Oxford, while Kayden Jackson served the first game of his three-match ban for last week’s red card. Young striker Tyreece Simpson was on the bench for the first time in a league game, while Armando Dobra was also in the 18. Blackpool named the same team for the third successive game with ex-Blues loanee Liam Feeney starting and former Town midfielder Grant Ward on the bench. The Tangerines won a couple of early corners, the second of which was claimed comfortably by keeper Tomas Holy despite very windy conditions. On six a Garbutt corner from the right floated over Keane’s head at the far post. Town, in blue shorts, began to control the game and might have gone ahead in the 11th minute. Sears was played in on the right of the area and sent over a low ball which was hit just too hard for Huws as he broke into the box at the far post. Two minutes later, a long Holy kick from his own area was assisted by the wind into the Blackpool area and bounced over the bar. Sears got under a bouncing ball just outside the area and sent it well into the stand behind the goal in the 16th minute with the Blues having had the better of the opening quarter of an hour despite the difficult conditions. There was a scare for Town in the 19th minute when Garbutt failed to deal with an awkward long ball but Chambers prevented Gary Madine from getting in a shot and the on-loan Everton man eventually put a cross from the left behind for a corner which came to nothing. A minute later Bishop ran into an advertising hoarding at pace as he chased the ball out of play. After initially looking in some pain the academy product was OK to carry on. Soon after, Downes won the ball in the Town half and brought it forward before feeding Keane to his right on the edge of the Blackpool box from where the ex-Manchester United trainee scraped a low shot across the face when he might have been better looking for Sears in the middle. In the 24th minute Madine tried to catch Holy off his line with a shot from 35 yards out on the right but sent the ball well into the stand. Two minutes later, the Tangerines took the lead with Town very much the architects of their own downfall. First Garbutt’s back-heel not far outside the area on the left gave the ball away, then after the Blues had fended off the initial danger, Downes got in Huws’s way as the Welshman looked to bring it out from the edge of the box and Dewsbury-Hall hit a low shot which flew through a crowd of players beat Holy to his right off the inside of the post. The Blues looked to hit back, Bishop playing a ball over the top for Sears which was too close to Tangerines keeper Chris Maxwell, who claimed. Off the field sections of the large Town following chanted ‘Lambert, sort it out’ and ‘five more years, you’re having a laugh’. The Blues players felt they should have been awarded a penalty in the 37th minute when Downes was found in space on the left of the box and hit a shot which Maxwell saved. Sears looked to be first to the loose ball but was challenged as he sought to put away the rebound, the ball going behind. The Blues claimed a spot-kick but referee Christopher Sarginson waved away the protests and awarded a goalkick, which seemed the least likely of the three possible decisions he could have made. Downes hit a low shot wide a minute later with the Blues starting to put the home side under pressure. Soon after, Huws struck a shot which Maxwell gathered. On 43 Chambers went down midway inside the Blackpool half with what looked like a painful knee problem as he battled for the ball with Madine but after treatment was able to carry on. Garbutt took the freekick and not for the first time saw it taken well beyond his team-mates by the wind. In injury time, Maxwell saved Sears’s shot from the edge of the area down to his left after Keane had knocked down. Soon after, Bishop was halted in his tracks as he weaved his way into the area. On the balance of the half, the Blues didn’t deserve to be behind having seen most of the ball and most of the chances. But they could only have themselves to blame for the Blackpool goal which was the result of a series of errors. At the other end, the Blues had had the chances to level the scores as they finished the half strongly but had again lacked a clinical edge, either missing the target or finding Maxwell in their way, although Sears might well have had a penalty. Blackpool: Maxwell, Turton, Moore, Husband, Macdonald, Feeney, Virtue, Ronan, Dewsbury-Hall, Delfouneso, Madine. Subs: Sims, Howe, Bola, Edwards, Spearing, Nuttall, Ward. Town: Holy, Woolfenden, Chambers (c), Earl, Garbutt, Skuse, Downes, Huws, Sears, Bishop, Keane. Subs: Norris, Wilson, Edwards, Nolan, Judge, Dobra, Simpson. Referee: Christopher Sarginson (Staffordshire). Play Football, Lose Weight

budgieplucker added 16:01 - Feb 29

Get Tyreece Simpson and Dobra on can’t be any worse than the useless t****ers who keep wasting their chances 0

SickParrot added 16:01 - Feb 29

Here we go again. We have 56% possession and 8 shots but can't score. They have 2 shots and are winning. 0

Karlosfandangal added 16:04 - Feb 29

Don’t worry guy the season is still on only Fleetwood Coventry and Portsmouth next.



Put those rose tinted glasses back on and all is well again 0

blue86 added 16:07 - Feb 29

Lose this game and Lambert's needs to go.....there I've said it! 1

WaltonBlueNaze added 16:56 - Feb 29

Lambert Out! 2

runningout added 16:56 - Feb 29

We are poo, but I still love em 0

Skip73 added 17:03 - Feb 29

At least we'll have the usual 'We played really well apart from not taking our chances and Blackpool taking theirs' BS to cheer us all up 1

richardpaul added 17:03 - Feb 29

Once again we flatter to deceive Another disappointing result At least the early season allowed us enough points not to be relegated How has it come to this I really think that Lambert hasn't a clue and needs to consider his position 3

SickParrot added 17:04 - Feb 29

Now 4 wins from 19 games. 2

Tractorboy58 added 17:10 - Feb 29

oh dear 0

SickParrot added 17:12 - Feb 29

PL is great at PR but it's clear that he can no longer get the best out of this squad. If he had any conscience he would tear up the extended contract that he didn't deserve and walk away. 1

