Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Blackpool 2-1 Ipswich Town - Highlights
Sunday, 1st Mar 2020 09:30

Highlights of Town’s 2-1 defeat at Blackpool via the club's official YouTube account.

Play Football, Lose Weight
Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.
Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight.

Photo: Pagepix



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Dolphinblue added 09:40 - Mar 1
Pants...
0

BlueInBerks added 10:01 - Mar 1
Got caught up in commentator's excitement at Blackpool second goal!
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 269 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2020