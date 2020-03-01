Warnock Blues Link Revived

Sunday, 1st Mar 2020 11:09 Neil Warnock is reportedly “waiting in the wings” should Town look to make a change of manager in order to get their stalling promotion challenge back on track. According to the Sunday Mirror, the 71-year-old, who left Cardiff earlier in the season, is Town’s preferred successor to Paul Lambert if the Scot’s time at Portman Road were to be brought to an end in an attempt to arrest a slump which has seen the Blues win just four of their last 23 games over 90 minutes and slip from the top of League One to ninth. Rumours that Warnock, who plans to retire this summer, would be a target should the Blues look for a new boss previously circulated just after Christmas prior to Lambert signing a four-year extension to his contract, which runs to 2025, on New Year’s Day. Warnock, who knows Blues owner Marcus Evans, has been spoken to about taking over at Town in the past, most notably after Roy Keane’s departure in 2012, and we understand would be interested in the role should it become available. Quizzed on the links with Town job in December, he told The Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast on talkSPORT: “I think I get linked to everything, all managers do, don’t they? I think that’s how it is at the minute, they’re all talk and everything and you just don’t know. “But, like I say, if the right thing comes up, I’m not really bothered what it is, I just want to enjoy myself to the end of the season really.” Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



boroughblue added 11:14 - Mar 1

Would be very interesting if it were to happen, but is there an argument there that it may well be too late for this season? Theres also the question of what the long term plan would be if we went down this route.



I wouldn't be against it though, you have to feel that the time for change is near... 2

Dissboyitfc added 11:18 - Mar 1

Too much like MM for me. But he could come in until the end of the season and perform a miracle, then start anew in the close season 2

StavangerBlue added 11:21 - Mar 1

I like Neil Warnock, he comes across as sensible honest and decent.



My worry is the poor management of ME. Is it sensible to get PL out the door for a new manager now? Not in my view. We need to play the season out. Promotion is not going to happen so let's not kid ourselves - playoffs or automatic.



The team is poor; disorganised, weak technically, make too many silly and unnecessary mistakes. The squad will shrink due to contracts expiring over the summer so a change would be better then.



The issue I have is players leaving as free agents as their contracts expire. Why hasn't this been addressed? No wonders the financial situation is the way it is. 1

pauldart added 11:21 - Mar 1

Wish we still had MM - wouldn't be in this situation now. oh well many got what they wished for I guess.

-2

positivity added 11:28 - Mar 1

what's the point of that?



he'd want loads of money, so would lambert,.



it's too late for this season, realistically we'd need 8 wins to make the playoffs, then he retires in the summer.



it's like paying off a player with a 5 year contract to bring in an expensive loanee player for 2 months.



save the money for next season and bring in someone long-term if the change needs to be made 2

TractorCam added 11:31 - Mar 1

RHYTHM IS A DANCER

WARNOCK IS THE ANSWER

GETTING TEAMS UP EVERYWHEREEEE 0

agentp added 11:34 - Mar 1

I disagree Stavenger blue. The remaining games will show any new coach the characters of the individual players - matchday attitudes are very different to training. The new coach needs to start assessing this lot ASAP. There is clearly a confidence issue to overcome. 0

dirtydingusmagee added 11:34 - Mar 1

Warnock can come across as being a bit obnoxious at times, but he wouldnt take sh#t off anyone, he would wake some of our slumbering wasters or get rid of them, He wont change things now its too late ,but i would hold the door open for him if he arrive tomorrow. Even if you are a doubter , he would be no worse than Lambert, .Chambers wont get one over him thats for sure. 1

TimmyH added 11:36 - Mar 1

Can see why supporters would have him here BUT he is McCarthyesque (but with a better track record)...I'd have him here now (which I feel won't happen) only on a clause if he got us up this season to continue otherwise I'd fear we'd be back like where we were with MM but in a league lower. 0

Dockerblue added 11:37 - Mar 1

COLIN?!!! No Thanks 0

casanovacrow added 11:41 - Mar 1

IF it were to happen it would be so very Marcus Evans. Do something once the damage has been done. 0

cat added 11:42 - Mar 1

This would normally be a no,no, but under the current circumstances with a totally inept Manager, who fails to get the best out of a squad which should be competing, I’d say bring him in till the end of season. Lamberts losing the fans and when it’s not possible to achieve anything then he’ll find out we ain’t no mugs. Years of frustration is bubbling under the surface again and it won’t take much for it to be unleashed. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments