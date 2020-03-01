Warnock Blues Link Revived
Sunday, 1st Mar 2020 11:09
Neil Warnock is reportedly “waiting in the wings” should Town look to make a change of manager in order to get their stalling promotion challenge back on track.
According to the Sunday Mirror, the 71-year-old, who left Cardiff earlier in the season, is Town’s preferred successor to Paul Lambert if the Scot’s time at Portman Road were to be brought to an end in an attempt to arrest a slump which has seen the Blues win just four of their last 23 games over 90 minutes and slip from the top of League One to ninth.
Rumours that Warnock, who plans to retire this summer, would be a target should the Blues look for a new boss previously circulated just after Christmas prior to Lambert signing a four-year extension to his contract, which runs to 2025, on New Year’s Day.
Warnock, who knows Blues owner Marcus Evans, has been spoken to about taking over at Town in the past, most notably after Roy Keane’s departure in 2012, and we understand would be interested in the role should it become available.
Quizzed on the links with Town job in December, he told The Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast on talkSPORT: “I think I get linked to everything, all managers do, don’t they? I think that’s how it is at the minute, they’re all talk and everything and you just don’t know.
“But, like I say, if the right thing comes up, I’m not really bothered what it is, I just want to enjoy myself to the end of the season really.”
