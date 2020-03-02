Sears: You’ll Know By the End of This Week Where We’re Going to Be

Monday, 2nd Mar 2020 10:13 Striker Freddie Sears believes the Blues are going into their biggest week of the campaign as they face season-defining home games against Fleetwood Town and leaders Coventry City. Town are ninth, five points off the play-offs and 10 from the top two, having lost five of their last seven with a season which once held so much promise looking increasingly likely to end in major disappointment. Sears believes the next two matches will be crucial as the Blues look to revive their promotion push. “Massive, I think this week’s the biggest week. You’ll know by the end of this week where we’re going to be," he said. “I know there are a lot of games left and a lot of points left but we’ve got to start winning games.” The striker, who scored his first goal of the season on his first league start of the season at Blackpool on Saturday following his lengthy absence due to cruciate ligament injury, says Tuesday’s game against Fleetwood, who are eighth, three points ahead of the Blues with two games in hand, is a very significant fixture as both clubs chase a play-off place. “Yes, a really big game,” Sears added. “One we believe we can win, obviously it’s at home. But enough talking now, we’ve got to start doing it on the pitch. “Everyone can say what we want to do and what we’re not going to do but if you don’t deliver on the pitch then it’s a waste of time.” Does the former West Ham and Colchester man believe the squad can handle the pressure? “Hopefully. We’re playing for Ipswich Town, if you can’t cope with that then you shouldn’t be playing here.” Reflecting on his own fitness, Sears is confident he’ll be fine to make two starts in four days. “Hopefully, we’ll see how the body is tomorrow and Tuesday,” he said. “I’ll leave that to the manager, I’m ready to play every game now, whether that’s Saturday-Tuesday, Saturday-Tuesday we’ll go from there.” Play Football, Lose Weight

carlgibbs13 added 10:15 - Mar 2

On current form, we can only say two losses coming our way.

If we get 2 points from the next 2 games I feel will be an achievement. But unlikely. 1

hampstead_blue added 10:21 - Mar 2

We already know Freddie.....shall we share it with you?



I feel regardless of your own intentions and determination, which is never in doubt, there are larger forces in the club which will make sure we don't get success..... 1

martin587 added 10:21 - Mar 2

Sorry Freddie but the whole team should have been saying this months ago not now. 1

nineteenseventyeight added 10:23 - Mar 2

No s### Sherlock! 0

Suffolkboy added 10:30 - Mar 2

A refreshing and totally honest delivery from a player who always displays enthusiasm and is equally always prepared to give all no matter where he is asked to play !

It seems some of our recruits over the last two years distinctly lack these attributes ( & quite probably others !) : really is time to sort the men from the boys , lay the truth on the line ,expose the indifferent ,the incapable and the ill equipped and accept that there are identifiably some who would have to go even if we went up — so say it now ;let them fester elsewhere but just maybe a clarion call will hit home hard and the consequences will dawn on them and their families .

It’s got to come about ,so let’s get on with it !

COYB 0

