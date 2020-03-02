Sears: You’ll Know By the End of This Week Where We’re Going to Be
Monday, 2nd Mar 2020 10:13
Striker Freddie Sears believes the Blues are going into their biggest week of the campaign as they face season-defining home games against Fleetwood Town and leaders Coventry City.
Town are ninth, five points off the play-offs and 10 from the top two, having lost five of their last seven with a season which once held so much promise looking increasingly likely to end in major disappointment.
Sears believes the next two matches will be crucial as the Blues look to revive their promotion push.
“Massive, I think this week’s the biggest week. You’ll know by the end of this week where we’re going to be," he said.
“I know there are a lot of games left and a lot of points left but we’ve got to start winning games.”
The striker, who scored his first goal of the season on his first league start of the season at Blackpool on Saturday following his lengthy absence due to cruciate ligament injury, says Tuesday’s game against Fleetwood, who are eighth, three points ahead of the Blues with two games in hand, is a very significant fixture as both clubs chase a play-off place.
“Yes, a really big game,” Sears added. “One we believe we can win, obviously it’s at home. But enough talking now, we’ve got to start doing it on the pitch.
“Everyone can say what we want to do and what we’re not going to do but if you don’t deliver on the pitch then it’s a waste of time.”
Does the former West Ham and Colchester man believe the squad can handle the pressure? “Hopefully. We’re playing for Ipswich Town, if you can’t cope with that then you shouldn’t be playing here.”
Reflecting on his own fitness, Sears is confident he’ll be fine to make two starts in four days.
“Hopefully, we’ll see how the body is tomorrow and Tuesday,” he said. “I’ll leave that to the manager, I’m ready to play every game now, whether that’s Saturday-Tuesday, Saturday-Tuesday we’ll go from there.”
Photo: TWTD
