Tractor Girls Fixture Switch Due to International Calls
Monday, 2nd Mar 2020 17:41
Ipswich Town Women’s trip to Billericay next Sunday has switched to Sunday 12th April due to international calls.
Abbie Lafayette (pictured) has joined five of her team-mates - Anna Grey, Blue Wilson, Eloise King, Paige Peake and Sophie Peskett - in the England WU18s squad for a training camp.
Photo: Dave Francis
