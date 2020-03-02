Tractor Girls Fixture Switch Due to International Calls

Monday, 2nd Mar 2020 17:41 Ipswich Town Women’s trip to Billericay next Sunday has switched to Sunday 12th April due to international calls. Abbie Lafayette (pictured) has joined five of her team-mates - Anna Grey, Blue Wilson, Eloise King, Paige Peake and Sophie Peskett - in the England WU18s squad for a training camp. Play Football, Lose Weight

