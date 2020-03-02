El Mizouni Out For Rest of Season

Monday, 2nd Mar 2020 18:25 Midfielder Idris El Mizouni, who has been on loan at Cambridge United, has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering medial ligament damage. The 19-year-old suffered the knee injury during the U’s 2-1 League Two defeat to Carlisle at the Abbey Stadium on Saturday. “Idris is back with us and will miss the rest of the season,” Town physio Matt Byard told the club site. “He has suffered a medial ligament injury and his rehab will take him through to the summer. He is expected to return for pre-season training.” Tunisia international El Mizouni made five starts and two sub appearances for Cambridge, scoring once, having joined them on a half-season loan in January. Play Football, Lose Weight

Millsey added 18:33 - Mar 2

Oh no not another one 😩 0

jas0999 added 18:34 - Mar 2

Really bad news. Spoke to a Cambridge fan who said he has been excellent. 1

PositivelyPortman added 18:48 - Mar 2

Is there anything else that could possibly go wrong for this club ffs?

Yes I know he was out on loan for the remainder of the season, but.............. 1

leftie1972 added 18:58 - Mar 2

FFFFFFS! 1

allezlesbleus added 19:06 - Mar 2

Gutted....I was really hoping he would get some good game time and come out on fire for us, next season. 0

spanishblue added 19:07 - Mar 2

Couldn’t script it could you, who’s next Downes or woolfany bets ffs 0

