El Mizouni Out For Rest of Season
Monday, 2nd Mar 2020 18:25
Midfielder Idris El Mizouni, who has been on loan at Cambridge United, has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering medial ligament damage.
The 19-year-old suffered the knee injury during the U’s 2-1 League Two defeat to Carlisle at the Abbey Stadium on Saturday.
“Idris is back with us and will miss the rest of the season,” Town physio Matt Byard told the club site.
“He has suffered a medial ligament injury and his rehab will take him through to the summer. He is expected to return for pre-season training.”
Tunisia international El Mizouni made five starts and two sub appearances for Cambridge, scoring once, having joined them on a half-season loan in January.
Photo: TWTD

