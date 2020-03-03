McGavin and Dozzell Start Against Fleetwood

Tuesday, 3rd Mar 2020 19:17 Brett McGavin is handed his league debut and Andre Dozzell returns to the side for the first time in two months as Paul Lambert makes six changes for this evening's crucial game against Fleetwood Town at Portman Road. McGavin and Dozzell, whose last first-team game was the Leasing.com Trophy tie at Exeter at the start of January, are in central midfield with Jon Nolan with Cole Skuse and Emyr Huws, starters at Blackpool on Saturday, missing due to a gash on the shin and a toe injury respectively. Tomas Holy continues in goal with the Blues returning to a back three with - from the right - James Wilson, skipper Luke Chambers and Josh Earl the centre-halves. Janoi Donacien and Luke Garbutt are the wing-backs. Will Keane is up front with Alan Judge set to play off him. Teddy Bishop and Freddie Sears are among the subs, having made their first starts of the season at Bloomfield Road, as are young duo Tyreece Simpson and Armando Dobra. Flynn Downes misses the first game of his two match ban and Kayden Jackson the second of his three-game suspension. Fleetwood, at Portman Road for the first time in their history, name an unchanged team from last week’s 1-1 draw at Sunderland, while Ched Evans is on the bench having been suspended. Town: Holy, Donacien, Earl, Chambers, Wilson, Nolan, Judge, Dozzell, Garbutt, McGavin, Keane. Subs: Norris, Edwards, Bishop, Sears, Woolfenden, Dobra, Simpson. Fleetwood: Cairns, Coyle, Andrew, Connolly, Souttar, Burns, Whelan, Coutts, Madden, Gibson, McKay. Subs: Crellin, Evans, Morris, Thervaldsson, Sowerby, Saunders, Holgate. Referee: Neil Hair (Cambridgeshire). Play Football, Lose Weight

matthewwylds added 19:22 - Mar 3

Haha he’s lots it game over lambert 1

Dockerblue added 19:27 - Mar 3

Notice No4 not dropped, that,s predictable 2

blue86 added 19:29 - Mar 3

Hoping for 3 points because no matter what I will always support town, it's in my blood. Lambert on the other hand is a different story, he has proved he is not up to it long term. A win will be papering over some very large cracks I'm afraid! 5

carlo88 added 19:29 - Mar 3

Must win eh? 0

braveblue added 19:32 - Mar 3

What must Dobra do to get a chance?



Only way we will win is 1-0 with one up front. Must win game!!! 0

adeblueboy added 19:33 - Mar 3

From must win to must lose!!! Laughable, but I hope I’m wrong. COYB 0

unknown100 added 19:34 - Mar 3

That is just a clueless line up, if it works it’s because we get lucky 1

Dozzells_Bobblehat added 19:35 - Mar 3

Well that's a strange selection !

Let's hope it's a good one . 1

Skip73 added 19:36 - Mar 3

Keane up front by himself? I'll be amazed if we score. I agree with Braveblue, Dobra should be starting. 0

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 19:37 - Mar 3

This IS the time to change the line-up. But Dobra should be in there. 0

tractorboybig added 19:37 - Mar 3

The drowning man clutching at straws...hope it works 1

TimmyH added 19:38 - Mar 3

Very strange line up considering this is a 'must win' line up - McGavin thrown in at the deep end and Dozzell has done little this season...looks like PL's gone back to shuffling the pack again! 0

RobsonWark added 19:39 - Mar 3

No.4 still can't do anything wrong. Someone really needs to give give Lambert a slap round the face with a wet fish!

I guess it's all part of ME's and PL's plan to drop to Division 2 asap. 0

spanishblue added 19:40 - Mar 3

Lambert’s just waiting for the sack 5 years salary to come not bad is it 0

Karlosfandangal added 19:43 - Mar 3

O well season over........never going to win this. Hope he makes 6 changes for Coventry and play the youngsters because we don’t need to win either.



On the other hand is he resting our best players for Coventry and hoping this side is strong enough to beat Fleetwood 0

AK74 added 19:45 - Mar 3

Eh? In a season of random line-up this one is the most random of all. Oh well, COYB. 0

DifferentGravy added 19:46 - Mar 3

Good luck to Mcgavin on your debut, all the fans will be behind you...........not sure about

Lambert though........as he desperately tries to manoeuvre his pawn into a no lose situation. If we win with what looks like a very lightweight team, he appears innovative and tactically aware(for once). If we lose he can turn to the fact that players are (allegedly) injured and he was down to the bare bones.



COYB..........win, irrespective of that imbecile dictating team matters from the side line 0

budgieplucker added 19:47 - Mar 3

Bishop needs to provide an end product and Freddie had chance to put the game out of reach on Saturday so I have no problem them being relegated to the bench.



Skuse, Huws injures Downes suspended so play McGavin a young holding midfielder.



Woolfie been a bit slack recently, so bold decision by Lambo that’s what we need. 0

SickParrot added 19:48 - Mar 3

A must win game, so start with one striker. Definitely lost the plot. 0

Ebantiass added 20:02 - Mar 3

Lambert has´nt lost the plot.....he never had it to begin with. Shame as i will allways follow my beloved town but things cant get much worse. 0

