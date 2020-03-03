McGavin and Dozzell Start Against Fleetwood
Tuesday, 3rd Mar 2020 19:17
Brett McGavin is handed his league debut and Andre Dozzell returns to the side for the first time in two months as Paul Lambert makes six changes for this evening's crucial game against Fleetwood Town at Portman Road.
McGavin and Dozzell, whose last first-team game was the Leasing.com Trophy tie at Exeter at the start of January, are in central midfield with Jon Nolan with Cole Skuse and Emyr Huws, starters at Blackpool on Saturday, missing due to a gash on the shin and a toe injury respectively.
Tomas Holy continues in goal with the Blues returning to a back three with - from the right - James Wilson, skipper Luke Chambers and Josh Earl the centre-halves. Janoi Donacien and Luke Garbutt are the wing-backs. Will Keane is up front with Alan Judge set to play off him.
Teddy Bishop and Freddie Sears are among the subs, having made their first starts of the season at Bloomfield Road, as are young duo Tyreece Simpson and Armando Dobra.
Flynn Downes misses the first game of his two match ban and Kayden Jackson the second of his three-game suspension.
Fleetwood, at Portman Road for the first time in their history, name an unchanged team from last week’s 1-1 draw at Sunderland, while Ched Evans is on the bench having been suspended.
Town: Holy, Donacien, Earl, Chambers, Wilson, Nolan, Judge, Dozzell, Garbutt, McGavin, Keane. Subs: Norris, Edwards, Bishop, Sears, Woolfenden, Dobra, Simpson.
Fleetwood: Cairns, Coyle, Andrew, Connolly, Souttar, Burns, Whelan, Coutts, Madden, Gibson, McKay. Subs: Crellin, Evans, Morris, Thervaldsson, Sowerby, Saunders, Holgate. Referee: Neil Hair (Cambridgeshire).
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 269 bloggers
Scapegoats by bbg
A lot of blame gets thrown about on this site and on other media with owner, manager and players on the receiving end. I haven't seen too many posts where supporters have taken the blame for the current predicament, because you had a massive role in it.
What Do We Want? Something Else! When Do We Want It? NOW! by Moggasknockdown
The long slog back to the station after Saturday’s familiar witless performance felt like another Groundhog Day. The wind whipped in from the river and the grey skies threatened to spill into rain.
Wing Wonders (Part Two) by ElephantintheRoom
As the sixties morphed into the seventies, wing wonders at Portman Road were a bit like London buses. Four had come along at once, though in truth one or two (like those same London buses) were also easy to miss.
2019/20 - Grating Expectations by tractorboykent
A lot of comments at the moment would suggest that we are in the midst of a(nother) crisis. Whilst the league table doesn’t reflect that, the perception is likely more based on our own expectations of where we’d be at this stage.
Wing Wonders (Part One) by ElephantintheRoom
It’s a curiosity of Town’s great years that the two big successes – winning the league under Alf Ramsey and the UEFA Cup under Bobby Robson were based on teams without true wingers.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]