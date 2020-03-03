Ipswich Town 0-1 Fleetwood Town - Match Report

Tuesday, 3rd Mar 2020 21:55 Sub Ched Evans’s goal five minutes before half-time saw Fleetwood Town to a 1-0 victory over dismal Town on their first ever visit to Portman Road. The Blues were woeful in the first half but improved a little after the break but still rarely looked like equalising on a bleak and fractious night. Brett McGavin was handed his league debut and Andre Dozzell returned to the side for the first time in two months as Paul Lambert made six changes. McGavin was in the deeper midfield role behind Dozzell, whose last first-team game was the Leasing.com Trophy tie at Exeter at the start of January, alongside Jon Nolan, with Cole Skuse and Emyr Huws, starters during the 1-0 defeat at Blackpool on Saturday, missing due to a gash on the shin and a toe injury respectively. Tomas Holy continued in goal with the Blues returning to a back three with - from the right - James Wilson, skipper Luke Chambers and Josh Earl the centre-halves. Janoi Donacien and Luke Garbutt were the wing-backs. Will Keane was up front with Alan Judge set to play off him. Teddy Bishop and Freddie Sears were among the subs, having made their first starts of the season at Bloomfield Road, as were young duo Tyreece Simpson and Armando Dobra. Flynn Downes missed the first game of his two-match ban for reaching 10 bookings and Kayden Jackson the second of his three-game suspension. Fleetwood, at Portman Road for the first time in their history with manager Joey Barton in the stands serving a touchline ban, named an unchanged team from last week’s 1-1 draw at Sunderland. Neither side threatened in the early stages with Fleetwood seeing most of the ball but without threatening. On 15 Paddy Madden shot well wide from the left of the area. Moments later former Town loanee Callum Connolly was switched for Evans, back from suspension, the on-loan Everton man having been on the sidelines having a nosebleed attended to for the previous few minutes. Chances continued to be non-existent at both ends with Fleetwood having most of the possession but without threatening and the Blues struggling to get on the ball. In their rare spells with it there were one or two neat interchanges involving Dozzell, McGavin and Judge but without getting near to creating an opportunity. On 28 the visitors weren’t too far from opening the scoring in slightly fortunate circumstances when Barrie McKay was found in space on the left and his cross was diverted off the outside of the near post by Chambers from six yards. Despite their possession, Fleetwood had threatened very little but in the 40th minute they went in front. McKay played in sub Evans who took it on in to the area on the left before hitting a shot beyond Chambers’ dive, across Holy and into the net. The Fleetwood goal prompted boos from the previously sullen Town crowd, followed by chants of ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’ aimed towards manager Lambert and ‘Marcus Evans, get out of our club’. Fleetwood taking the lead seemed to wake the Blues up, Dozzell playing in Donacien on the right of the box but the right wing-back’s low cross was blocked. In injury time, McGavin and Dozzell cleverly combined to find Keane in the penalty spot following a corner but the striker was crowded out before he could get in a shot. The half-time whistle was greeted by more boos after a woeful first period from the much-changed powderpuff Blues. Town, looking utterly bereft of confidence and dynamism, had struggled to get hold of the ball throughout the half with Fleetwood dominating possession although to little effect until their goal five minutes before the break. It was little surprise that there was a change at the break after such a lacklustre half with Sears replacing league debutant McGavin with Judge moving back to the right of a midfield four with Garbutt pushing forward on the left. The former West Ham man quickly got into the action, hitting a shot from the right of the box which was deflected over the bar after a well-worked passage of play down the right following a cleared freekick. Town were looking a more threatening prospect in the opening minutes of the second half - although that wasn’t difficult given the pedestrian first period - with Sears making runs into channels and drawing one or two freekicks. At the other end on 55 Lewie Coyle hit a low 30-yard shot in the aftermath of a corner which was straight at Holy. As the game passed the hour mark Simpson was handed his home debut in place of Keane, who had had a tough evening with Fleetwood’s man mountain centre-half Harry Souttar having won everything in the air, something noted by the Town support in the Sir Bobby Robson Stand. The Blues twice went within a whisker of levelling in the 63rd minute after Simpson had won a freekick on the left. Judge’s ball in from the left flicked off somebody and looked goalbound until it was cleared off the line by Coyle. The loose ball ran to Nolan, whose low shot was saved on the line by Fleetwood keeper Alex Cairns, his first stop of the game. On 68 Danny Andrew shot through to Holy, then two minutes later Madden was booked for a foul on Earl. Aside from the double chance, Town hadn’t seriously threatened and on 74 Bishop took over from Nolan. Simpson, who signed his first pro deal with the Blues yesterday, wasn’t too far away from his first Town goal in the 83rd minute when he shot on the turn from a Sears cross from the right but his effort was too close to Cairns who palmed behind. Town continued to look for a leveller as the game moved into its final scheduled minutes but with there being little sign that they would get back on terms. Chants of ‘We want Evans out, we want Evans out’ rang round the Sir Bobby Robson Stand with the owner watching from the East of England Co-op Stand as the game entered five minutes of additional time. Deep in injury time, Judge shot over after a freekick from the right had reached him at the far post as the chants aimed at owner Evans increased in volume. The final whistle brought more boos and ended yet another depressing evening for the long-suffering Blues faithful with chants of ‘you’re not fit to wear the shirt’ erupting and the players and staff being roundly booed as they approached and applauded the Sir Bobby Robson Stand. While Fleetwood, followed by 88 delighted fans, fully deserved their victory against a Town side which was simply not good enough to beat them on the night, a 1-0 defeat to a club which has spent most of its history well down the non-league ladder puts Town’s predicament into very sharp focus. Fans brought up on the teams of Sir Alf Ramsey, Sir Bobby Robson and George Burley can’t ever have expected to see their side to lose and perform so poorly in a League One game against such historically lowly opposition. Town, who have now lost six of their last eight and have won only four of their last 20 in the league, now look to be outsiders for even a place in the play-offs - they are six points behind tonight’s opponents who are now sixth with two games in hand on the Blues - having been top and looking to be cruising in November and after climbing back to the summit again in January. Leaders Coventry, impressive as they won at Portman Road in the FA Cup in January, are next in Suffolk on Saturday. Town: Holy, Donacien, Earl, Chambers (c), Wilson, Nolan (Bishop 74), Judge, Dozzell, Garbutt, McGavin (Sears 46), Keane (Simpson 61). Unused: Norris, Edwards, Woolfenden, Dobra. Fleetwood: Cairns, Coyle, Andrew, Connolly (Evans 16), Souttar, Burns, Whelan, Coutts (c), Madden, Gibson, McKay (Sowerby 73). Unused: Crellin, Morris, Thervaldsson, Saunders, Holgate. Referee: Neil Hair (Cambridgeshire). Att: 15,678 (Fleetwood: 88). Play Football, Lose Weight

robmonkey007 added 21:56 - Mar 3

Lambert out.

18

BeattiesBackPocket added 21:57 - Mar 3

One shot on target, poor quality, no creativity, no quality the poorest Ipswich team I've seen. The whole clubs a joke from Evans downwards! Don’t just blame how poor the manager is because that’s the only type of manager we’ll ever attract or Evans will ever get in. The likes of mick, lamberts, warnocks will be what we get because no one else will have them now. What manager doing well on his way up or with a good rep will come to a club who’s has had one of the lowest wage budgets past 5 years (until this year but will be reduced again next year) no money to spend, an ageing ground?? No one! We can talk about the history of the club and how well known it is but Evans has ruined us and that history! That’s the sad fact of what our club has come to and that IS Evans fault! Lowest placing in our history! I'm fuming! If you actually go to games and still support Evans then absolute shame on you and YOU are aiding the demise of our club!! 9

Bluearmy_81 added 21:57 - Mar 3

Utter joke, an embarassment. Next season without Garbutt, Downes, Woolfy and maybe Sears and Huws we will struggle to stay up. Evans out ffs, join Evans out of ITFC on Facebook 12

chopra777 added 21:57 - Mar 3

The ice caps are melting and so are Ipswich, new manager please and a new owner who understands football. 12

TimmyH added 21:57 - Mar 3

Strange line up followed by an inept performance - so much for a 'must win' game, with each winless game now is a nail in the coffin which keeps us in this league...



Lambert really appears a manager dying on his arse now. 25

dukey44 added 21:58 - Mar 3

We needed to win so he start with Keane up front on his own... Seriously sorry but Lambert has to go... Absolutely outrageous management with 6 changes AGAIN??? 12

Saxonblue74 added 21:59 - Mar 3

Appalling, but sadly not surprising. Mind boggling selection from PL wreaked of desperation and lack of ideas. The ownership of the club is NOT going to change unless a billionaire miraculously appears. The manager could however be changed, and is in my opinion where the problem lies. Season over. 10

TrueBlue66 added 21:59 - Mar 3

Enough is enough. Evans stop draining our club to line your pockets! Get out of our club! 2

martin587 added 22:00 - Mar 3

Absolute disgrace.Total inept performance all round.PL seams to have lost the dressing room and the whole club is in free fall.This is a crying shame for a once great club.Ruined by a clueless owner and diabolical managers.Nothing more to add and like many others I’m totally p******d off.Good night. 13

RobsonWark added 22:01 - Mar 3

Any one notice how annoyed our Captain fantastic was with himself when he realised he had missed scoring that own own goal by hitting the post?

1

runningout added 22:01 - Mar 3

My heart cannot cope with this. 3

blue86 added 22:01 - Mar 3

What to say?..... short term I want lambert gone. And also asap Evan's to sell us to someone who wants to run a football club properly, we have suffered under his tragic ownership......dont know what else to say, sad times! 10

itfchorry added 22:02 - Mar 3

This once proud Club - Absolutely Shocking.



Please leave Evans



10

RobsonWark added 22:03 - Mar 3

No.4 screwed up again for their goal. Call himself a defender...He couldn't defend against an 80 year old granny. No way should Evans have even got that shot on goal! 9

blueboy1981 added 22:03 - Mar 3

Bizarre team selection, bizarre tactics - get the hell out of Suffolk Lambert - NOW. 9

delias_cheesy_flaps added 22:04 - Mar 3

WTF was that team selection Lambert, more ludicrous changes with the same result, just f@ck off Lambert you useless sweaty c@nt..... 5

BeattiesBackPocket added 22:05 - Mar 3

@Suffolkboy down marking anyone who speak against Evans give us a reason you think he’s doing a great job? You clearly can’t be going to games to see what we have to watch for his entire tenure I’d suggest getting to a game! 5

EssexTractor added 22:06 - Mar 3

Disastrous disappointing diabolical

Obviously chants of Evans out but who in last 10 years has made any proposals for buying the club?

And I am no supporter after a succession of clueless managers

And if Evans said " you hate me I will go"

What then happens?

That's the dilemma....

The real dilemma

But if there is someone there then sell..

On the football front Lambert is the man

Lambert might be able to sell you the worse second hand car on the forecourt through his " wily ways"

But in truth he has sold us his unbelievably awful selections, team tactics and claptrap PRisms

after watching a once wonderful, club from 1959 onwards and being loyal this season when Peterbroughs 4th goal went in I walked out..I haven't returned since...

It is too sad to return in these circumstances 5

afcfee added 22:06 - Mar 3

What a joke jog on Lambert drop Chambers and Skuse at Colchester on the way. 4

dubblue added 22:06 - Mar 3

Absolute disgrace this club has never been in a worst position. I assume we are safe from relegation but if we stick with Lambert we will be in trouble next season. Best players sold crowds back to the end of the McCarthy era or lower. We need a radical change and it has to start at the top. If Marcus Eavans is not prepared to invest in the club can he please leave and take Lambert with him. 9

Elizabeth added 22:06 - Mar 3

Whatever can be said after that debacle ? Absolutely horrified with the team selection ... it’s March for pity’s sake and the clown still has no idea on his strongest side .. the body language of the players at the end of the match said it all ! They are not playing for Lambert !

We need someone to get us out of this shambles .. 10

Bergholtblue added 22:06 - Mar 3

Has he resigned yet? 7

warktheline added 22:07 - Mar 3

Finally !!!!!! ‘We want Evans out!’ The penny has finally dropped! Evans is nowt but a Trojan Horse! The tide is turning 👍 11

DifferentGravy added 22:07 - Mar 3



Team were abysmal.......but dont try and defend Lambert. He chose the side to put out, sol lighweight. Then when it is as clear as day to all concerned that the tactics/formation are not working....he does nothing. The players were arguing with each other, their body language said it all......and Lambert waits until we are 1-0 to change it. When you see your keeper smashing the ball straight to their centre back.....get him to roll it out, get someone to go down injured, take on a message, pass it on from the side. When you see your players just throwing it down the line to their full back.....tell them! You are the eyes and voice from the side of the pitch......YOU MANAGE, YOU ARE THE MANAGER!!!!



The best players were Sears and Teddy........and they werent even on from the start!



Sick of it. Not spend another penny watching ITFC until Lambert is gone....and hopefully Evans with him. The season is over with 9 games left. 6

ThaiBlue added 22:08 - Mar 3

The rot has started,crowd of just over 15,000 ok 88 fleetwood but starts to show enough is enough.please just go lambert just watched this game and was so painfull,just no idear on how to play decent footy.im so sad for my club i love but really feel for you fans who go werk in week out,you deserve so much better.Just dont get me started on evans.rant over goodnight all blues. 8

