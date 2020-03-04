Judge: As Low as I've Felt in My Career

Wednesday, 4th Mar 2020 10:10 Midfielder Alan Judge admitted he was feeling as low as at any point in his career following last night’s 1-0 home defeat to Fleetwood. “It’s hard to take. We weren’t good enough from the first half. They had one shot and scored,” the Irishman reflected on the game. “In the second half I thought we were a bit better, we didn’t play the greatest football but at least we put them under a bit of pressure. We had two shots cleared off the line in a matter of 10 seconds. “Young Tyreece [Simpson] came on, did well, had his shot saved, Freddie [Sears] had a shot which was goalbound in the first five minutes of the second half. You can say all again but ultimately we’ve come away with nothing.” Asked what the problem was in a first half in which Town were as poor as they’ve been all season, he said: “To be honest with you I don’t really know. I think maybe me and Keano [Will Keane] got a bit isolated. We tried to nullify them a little bit, it didn’t work. Fair enough it didn’t work. “And then what we did in the second half we went to a 4-4-2 and I think it worked, it kept them in their half and we did put the pressure on them.” Judge came close to levelling in the second half which his freekick from the left was cleared off the line, then seconds later Jon Nolan had his rebound similarly blocked at the last. “That was the first off the line and then Nolo, I don’t think could strike his any better, to be honest with you,” the 31-year-old recalled. “For me that summed it up for us in that matter of 10 seconds, two shots cleared off the line. When it’s not going for you, it’s not going for you. “And then young Tyreece had his chance, turned well in the box and the keeper’s made a good save.” Despite having lost a match which was labelled a must-win fixture by manager Paul Lambert, Judge insists he and his team-mates aren’t giving up on reaching the play-offs. “We won’t give up, we’ll keep going,” he said. “Anything can happen in the league but we’ll just keep going and see what happens.” Why does he feel the Blues have collapsed from being top in late January to now being ninth and outsiders for the play-offs. “I think if we knew it wouldn’t be happening,” he continued. “I don’t want to say it’s just one of those things but something’s not working for us along the way at the minute and it’s down to us. “I’m not going to pan it onto the staff or whatever, it’s just not working for us as players and that’s down to us. “I don’t know what to say to the fans, to be honest with you because I’m out of words really, to be honest with you. They’re sick of hearing us talking and I can understand that totally.” Regarding the fractious atmosphere with fans showing their frustrations throughout the second half in particular, he admitted it was difficult to play in: “Yes, but they pay their good money and ultimately it all comes down to us so we have to do what we can and it wasn’t good enough tonight. “I don’t know what to say. It’s probably [among] the worst I’ve felt in my career but we’re not going to give in, none of us won’t give in, I’m not going to say just me, we all won’t give in.” He added: “They pay good money so we have to put on a show for them. We can’t just throw in the towel. “I don’t think we have many players in there who are like that and there are young lads in there, this is their first taste of playing league football, so we’ve got to go out there and just do everything we can.” Turning to the young players, the Dubliner believes they will ultimately benefit from the experience. “This will be the making of them,” he said. “I’ve said that before. It’s hard for them but I think as you’ve seen Tyreece has come on and done well, [Armando] Dobra’s done well in other games. “We have been hit by injuries and suspensions, key players have been injured. Ultimately for me I’ve been OK [injury-wise], I’m maybe paying for not having a great pre-season but you just want to see the lads fit and well and just see what happens. “I don’t want to say things and the fans say, ‘Oh, he’s ranting on again’. I totally get it. I get it and it’s down to us.” How do they do that? “Keep going, working hard, don’t shy away from the ball. I think tonight you saw players who didn’t shy away from the ball, and that’s the important thing. If you start seeing players shy away from the ball, then you’ve got a problem.” Asked to look ahead to Saturday’s now even more crucial home match against top-of-the-table Coventry, he added: “Every game’s a big game. This is the worst I’ve probably felt in bits of my career, and I’ve broken my leg and this is definitely up there with it. “I hate seeing people spending good money and not getting what they deserve back, because we have been supported well.” And he says he’s not the only one feeling like that in the dressing room: “Exactly, it comes from all of us. I’m just the one speaking now but I’d imagine if you have everybody speaking they’d say the exact same thing as me. But, again, fans are probably sick of hearing that.” Play Football, Lose Weight

Suffolkboy added 10:19 - Mar 4

Absolutely NO comment ; but you all need to show some real spunk !!

COYB 0

BcarefulwhatUWish4 added 10:20 - Mar 4

Wait until next season.... 1

blueboy1981 added 10:21 - Mar 4

Not surprised Alan - a damn good player who would thrive under a good Manager, none of tha players are feeling any different.

Continuously playing players out of position destroys them - this player is just another typical example.

Evans - before the rot becomes terminal, get Lambert out - everyone, including the players have lost all faith in his bizarre thinking and tactics. 4

Devereuxxx added 10:31 - Mar 4

All down to the management being totally unable to get the best out of the players available.



Perhaps telling them how well they're doing every week when we're losing to the likes of Oxford isn't the best approach. The mentality is all wrong, and the management hasn't got a clue what to do about it, apart from saying they are wilting under the pressure of 'expectation'.



All we expect is you win a few games, which doesn't seem too out of order in my book. 2

nineteenseventyeight added 10:32 - Mar 4

and I'm low as I've ever been as an ITFC fan! 2

Lightningboy added 10:35 - Mar 4

This club needs a bloody good clear out this summer...Skuse,Chambers,Judge,Nolan,Donacien,Keane,Edwards...I could go on...there aren’t that many worth keeping tbh.



Too many failures with this poor me - loser’s attitude...too many with endless injury problems that we’ve been basing our hopes on & carrying for far too long.



I feel sorry for Lambert but he didn’t help himself back in October with the needlessly called off matches & ever since it’s been one injury problem after another.



Whoever is managing us next season has got one hell of a job on his hands...the whole mentality needs changing...maybe the kind of guy to sort it out was in the opposing dugout last night? 3

VanDusen added 10:36 - Mar 4

The only player who looked like he wanted to have a go last night. Bet he wishes he was at QPR... 1

beornioblue added 10:38 - Mar 4

Judge well done on having the nuts to come out and do an interview after a performance like that , but you are one of the main midfield culprits, the lack of ability to just get the ball in the middle and move FORWARD with it is laughable because it would entirely change the way we play in my opinion!! I really wanted Judge to be that player 0

BlueBlood90 added 10:39 - Mar 4

Absolutely no sympathy for Alan Judge.



He’s one of, if not the highest paid player at the club. When QPR came in last summer he acted like it was Barcelona who wanted him and he simply couldn’t be bothered to be here anymore. I expected him to be one of the best players in this league and his performances have been absolute garbage all season.



The sooner him and the rest of them get lost the better. 1

TimmyH added 10:40 - Mar 4

You'll feel lower if you stay here longer, but saying that I wouldn't mind if you go as you have been poor and probably one of the higher earners. 0

Steelmonkey added 10:41 - Mar 4

You want to try sitting there for 90 odd minutes watching that crap, at least you didn't have to put your hand in your pocket for the privilege. 2

Saxonblue74 added 10:42 - Mar 4

I'm afraid it says it all for me when then focus of his match summary is on a 10 second "spell"! 0

Steelmonkey added 10:46 - Mar 4

All I can say is that for a must win game it was a side that defied comprehension as to how Lambert came to that formation of players.

What a time to give McGavin his home debut, he must be feeling sick as a pig this morning. 2

ArnieM added 10:55 - Mar 4

Well welcome to the World of us Town fans for the last 15 years mate- and we’re described as toxic

because we voice our concerns!! 2

jas1972 added 11:00 - Mar 4

I notice that he doesn't comment on his own performance - which last night was an all too familiar non-event. He offers nothing for anyone to build on, looks to pass back - or get rid of the ball anywhere - rather than offer a constructive outlet. Possibly the most disappointing signing over the last couple of years when compared to his reputation. At his age and experience, once he is on the pitch he should be able to thrive under any manager, particularly one who lets him play wherever he wants. 0

Benno1990 added 11:05 - Mar 4

I think the biggest takeaway from this interview is where Judge declares “They pay good money so we have to put on a show for them. We can’t just throw in the towel.



“I don’t think we have many players in there who are like that....”



This to me implies that there are players in that team who have thrown in the towel!



1

