Warnock Linked Again But No Contact With Town
Wednesday, 4th Mar 2020 15:03
Neil Warnock is again being linked with the Town manager's job with the Blues claimed to be close to ending current boss Paul Lambert’s time in charge, however, we understand that as yet there has been no contact between the club and the veteran boss.
According to various reports, owner Marcus Evans’s patience is running out following last night’s 1-0 defeat to Fleetwood with Warnock said to be the man being lined up to take over, as was also speculated at the weekend.
However, TWTD understands there have so far been no talks between Town and Warnock despite the former Cardiff City and Sheffield United boss knowing Evans well.
Rumours that Warnock, who has previously said he plans to retire this summer, would be a target should the Blues look for a new boss previously circulated just after Christmas prior to Lambert signing a four-year extension to his contract, which runs to 2025, on New Year’s Day.
Warnock has been spoken to about taking over at Town in the past, most notably after Roy Keane’s departure in 2012, and we understand is interested in the role should it become available.
Quizzed on the links with Town job in December, he told The Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast on talkSPORT: “I think I get linked to everything, all managers do, don’t they? I think that’s how it is at the minute, they’re all talk and everything and you just don’t know.
“But, like I say, if the right thing comes up, I’m not really bothered what it is, I just want to enjoy myself to the end of the season really.”
