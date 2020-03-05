Cambridge Boss: El Mizouni Super Talented

Thursday, 5th Mar 2020 13:56 Cambridge United interim head coach Mark Bonner says “super talented” Blues midfielder Idris El Mizouni, whose loan with the U’s was curtailed by a media ligament injury earlier this week, will go on to have a really good career. "He's super talented, and I think people saw that," Bonner told Cambridgeshire Live. "He didn't play all of every game, but people will remember the freekick in Scunthorpe as a highlight. "I felt he was just getting settled with us. I spoke to him earlier in the week and told him that he does something that is really important for young players: he's talented but he mixes it with work-ethic and humility, and that's quite a good lesson for lots of our younger players as well. He's a really talented boy and I think he will have a really good career.” The 19-year-old, who is expected to be fit for pre-season, suffered the knee injury during the U’s 2-1 League Two defeat to Carlisle at the Abbey Stadium last Saturday. Tunisia international El Mizouni made five starts and two sub appearances for Cambridge, scoring once, having joined them on a half-season loan in January.



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



TheTrueBlue1878 added 14:10 - Mar 5

Very nice comments. Very good to hear that his work ethic is very good as it is important for young kids to have that natural hunger.



Think we should be looking to get more kids to Cambridge, a good level and a good club for development. 0

Doctor_Earman added 14:15 - Mar 5

But not good enough for us apparently? 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments