Cambridge Boss: El Mizouni Super Talented
Thursday, 5th Mar 2020 13:56
Cambridge United interim head coach Mark Bonner says “super talented” Blues midfielder Idris El Mizouni, whose loan with the U’s was curtailed by a media ligament injury earlier this week, will go on to have a really good career.
"He's super talented, and I think people saw that," Bonner told Cambridgeshire Live. "He didn't play all of every game, but people will remember the freekick in Scunthorpe as a highlight.
"I felt he was just getting settled with us. I spoke to him earlier in the week and told him that he does something that is really important for young players: he's talented but he mixes it with work-ethic and humility, and that's quite a good lesson for lots of our younger players as well. He's a really talented boy and I think he will have a really good career.”
The 19-year-old, who is expected to be fit for pre-season, suffered the knee injury during the U’s 2-1 League Two defeat to Carlisle at the Abbey Stadium last Saturday.
Tunisia international El Mizouni made five starts and two sub appearances for Cambridge, scoring once, having joined them on a half-season loan in January.
