Lambert Hopeful on Skuse and Huws
Friday, 6th Mar 2020 10:40
Town boss Paul Lambert is hopeful that midfielders Cole Skuse and Emyr Huws will be fit for Saturday’s home game against leaders Coventry City, however the Sky Blues' visit comes too soon for Kane Vincent-Young, who has suffered a minor setback in his recovery, and Danny Rowe.
Skuse suffered a gash to his shin at Blackpool, while Huws had a toe problem which saw him join the Bristolian in being ruled out of Tuesday’s home defeat to Fleetwood on the morning of the match.
“Hopefully, we’ll see this morning,” Lambert said when asked about the prospects of the due being involved on Saturday. “Hopefully they’ll be okay, but we’ll see and then we judge it from after training, how the lads are, so that’s where we are.”
Quizzed on whether anyone else was struggling, he added: “One or two little knocks there from the other night, which is normal. Again, we’ll have to judge it this morning when we have the medical meeting.”
The Blues manager says right-back Vincent-Young has suffered a minor delay as he returns from the groin operation he underwent in November.
“He was doing well,” Lambert said. “He trained the other day, and he had a little bit of a feeling on his groin, so we'll keep him back out and see how he is.
“But I don’t think it’s too much. He hasn’t done anything for a long, long time, the same with Danny Rowe. He trained, did well but again it’s four months or so he’s been out [having had knee surgery], and one or two training sessions isn’t enough.”
Asked whether Teddy Bishop would be ready to play a full 90 minutes, Lambert said: “We’re hoping, but it’s still in its infancy with Bish because of the way the injury has been, but he’s put himself forward which is good whether he starts or not we have to wait and see again, but he’s doing a lot better than what he was a few weeks ago.”
The Blues will again be without the suspended Flynn Downes and Kayden Jackson against Coventry.
Midfielder Idris El Mizouni, who has been on loan at Cambridge, was ruled out for the season earlier this week having suffered medial ligament damage.
“He was doing really well at Cambridge and it was going to be great for his development to come back here in the next year, but I guess that’s football,” Lambert reflected.
“He tried a block and it tweaked his knee, and it’s a bit of a blow because from his side going out and playing men’s football every week was a big plus to come back here for next year and he would have been better for it.”
Meanwhile, young keeper Harry Wright is back in training having undergone knee surgery earlier in the season. The 21-year-old, the son of Blues legend Richard, is yet to make a senior appearance for Town and last featured for the U23s in October.
Blogs 270 bloggers
The Way Back From Here Will Be Long, But There is a Way by SomethingBlue
It's a delicate situation now, perhaps an existential one. People need to stay engaged, focused and angry – which I know isn't easy to do given the endless stream of kicks in the teeth. But articulated vocally and consistently – which hasn't ever happened yet – it will have an effect in time.
Scapegoats by bbg
A lot of blame gets thrown about on this site and on other media with owner, manager and players on the receiving end. I haven't seen too many posts where supporters have taken the blame for the current predicament, because you had a massive role in it.
What Do We Want? Something Else! When Do We Want It? NOW! by Moggasknockdown
The long slog back to the station after Saturday’s familiar witless performance felt like another Groundhog Day. The wind whipped in from the river and the grey skies threatened to spill into rain.
Wing Wonders (Part Two) by ElephantintheRoom
As the sixties morphed into the seventies, wing wonders at Portman Road were a bit like London buses. Four had come along at once, though in truth one or two (like those same London buses) were also easy to miss.
2019/20 - Grating Expectations by tractorboykent
A lot of comments at the moment would suggest that we are in the midst of a(nother) crisis. Whilst the league table doesn’t reflect that, the perception is likely more based on our own expectations of where we’d be at this stage.
