Lambert Hopeful on Skuse and Huws

Friday, 6th Mar 2020 10:40 Town boss Paul Lambert is hopeful that midfielders Cole Skuse and Emyr Huws will be fit for Saturday’s home game against leaders Coventry City, however the Sky Blues' visit comes too soon for Kane Vincent-Young, who has suffered a minor setback in his recovery, and Danny Rowe. Skuse suffered a gash to his shin at Blackpool, while Huws had a toe problem which saw him join the Bristolian in being ruled out of Tuesday’s home defeat to Fleetwood on the morning of the match. “Hopefully, we’ll see this morning,” Lambert said when asked about the prospects of the due being involved on Saturday. “Hopefully they’ll be okay, but we’ll see and then we judge it from after training, how the lads are, so that’s where we are.” Quizzed on whether anyone else was struggling, he added: “One or two little knocks there from the other night, which is normal. Again, we’ll have to judge it this morning when we have the medical meeting.” The Blues manager says right-back Vincent-Young has suffered a minor delay as he returns from the groin operation he underwent in November. “He was doing well,” Lambert said. “He trained the other day, and he had a little bit of a feeling on his groin, so we'll keep him back out and see how he is. “But I don’t think it’s too much. He hasn’t done anything for a long, long time, the same with Danny Rowe. He trained, did well but again it’s four months or so he’s been out [having had knee surgery], and one or two training sessions isn’t enough.” Asked whether Teddy Bishop would be ready to play a full 90 minutes, Lambert said: “We’re hoping, but it’s still in its infancy with Bish because of the way the injury has been, but he’s put himself forward which is good whether he starts or not we have to wait and see again, but he’s doing a lot better than what he was a few weeks ago.” The Blues will again be without the suspended Flynn Downes and Kayden Jackson against Coventry. Midfielder Idris El Mizouni, who has been on loan at Cambridge, was ruled out for the season earlier this week having suffered medial ligament damage. “He was doing really well at Cambridge and it was going to be great for his development to come back here in the next year, but I guess that’s football,” Lambert reflected. “He tried a block and it tweaked his knee, and it’s a bit of a blow because from his side going out and playing men’s football every week was a big plus to come back here for next year and he would have been better for it.” Meanwhile, young keeper Harry Wright is back in training having undergone knee surgery earlier in the season. The 21-year-old, the son of Blues legend Richard, is yet to make a senior appearance for Town and last featured for the U23s in October.



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



TimmyH added 10:50 - Mar 6

I'm not hopeful on Skuse full stop and there's no hope for Lambert either. 4

Mark added 10:51 - Mar 6

At least those two have a chance of winning the ball in the air in midfield. Our lack of aerial ability in defence and attack is really standing out now, take how Fleetwood's number 6 won everything on Tuesday night. 4

r2d2 added 11:01 - Mar 6

Oh good Skuse is back. Should make all the difference then. We lack any strength, we are weak in the air, we seem incapable of playing it on the deck. Our centre backs are bullied by brutes of strikers and our strikers are weak as p!ss. 3

osborne1nil added 11:07 - Mar 6

Hopefully they won't be playing the ball in the air Mark, as we are better on the ground. I struggle to think of anybody in the team that is good with the ball in the air beyond Downes or some of the defenders!

Crazy football for keeper to continually pump the ball up to Keane when he lost every ball to their central defender. No plan B again. It shows how weak we are when we don't have Downes and Skuse in the team to breakup the opposition. Nolan seems to have lost what little he had. 0

Linkboy13 added 11:08 - Mar 6

Can't see how these two will make much difference to the team, Huws is a pale shadow of the player he was and plays sideways and backwards and creates nothing. Always been a fan of Skuse fine professional but his best days are gone. Even Rowe coming back doesn't fill me with excitement, flatters to deceive some nice touches then goes missing for long periods. The only player at the club who gets you on the edge of your seat is KVY that just about sums it up. 1

Radlett_blue added 11:11 - Mar 6

I was wondering how things could get worse and now we have it - a "minor" set back for KVY. I'm waiting for "he's going to have to have another operation so that's it for the season".

I'm really thinking we should let Teddy Bishop go as he never seems fit enough to play professional football. 2

ZonderFan added 11:16 - Mar 6

Give Freddie the number 9 shirt and have Bish feeding.



In the home dressing room at PR theres a sign that reads "99% effort = 100% failure". The Lads need to remind themselves of that and go out there and win it tomorrow 0

KernewekBlue added 11:21 - Mar 6

If we can get beaten by Fleetwood, what hope do we have against Coventry?



It doesn't seem to matter who plays, there is a very toxic atmosphere around the club which has been building over the last few years.



There is a sickness here (and I don't mean the Corona Virus), a constant ill wind circling Portman Road. A pervasive disease that starts at the very top of our hierarchy and filters down through the management and into the playing staff.



That disease is called Marcus Evans. It's a bit like a tumour. It sits in the heart of our club, eating away at us from the inside, draining all hope and ambition until a once vibrant and mighty force has been left withered, broken and lifeless.



There is only one hope... one cure...



EVANS OUT! 4

Carberry added 11:29 - Mar 6

Was this reported at a press conference? Which hard questions were asked apart from the benign 'what about the injuries'? Why don't we see these friendly get together now? 0

Nobbysnuts added 11:31 - Mar 6

I'm also hopeful on skuse. I'm hopeful he doesn't play!!!!! 1

dirtydingusmagee added 11:36 - Mar 6

dont think it matters who plays to be honest ,our record against any team above us is shameful, and the teams below us are probably looking forward to playing us ,such is the state of things at ITFC. SAD ,BAD, TIMES . 0

osborne1nil added 11:40 - Mar 6

The constant calls for Evans out are mad. Without him Town would be another Bury. He has already said if the right person comes along he would sell. He doesn't pick the team or under perform on the pitch. Yes it would be great if he could find some more funds for that extra push back up the league's as longer term the revenue should then improve, but to be fair, he has pumped a hell of a lot of money into the Club since he has been owner.

Upto Christmas Town were doing well and then some daft managerial decisions on rotation along with bad luck on the injury front and the team generally appearing to give 80% effort and we have fallen quickly.

Injuries, player selection, no plan B, lack of effort can't be aligned to M.E. and a decent manager would get this team out of league 1.

The likes of those posting anti Evans at every opportunity is not helpful. Yes, M.E., please find a bit more to spend but better still, have a Manager that can motivate a team to keep winning. 3

Nobbysnuts added 12:00 - Mar 6

This isn't down to mr Evan's. A decent manager would get this team promoted. We are like a thoroughbred horse at the moment with no jockey. All we have is a jock strap. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments