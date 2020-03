U18s in Suffolk Senior Cup Action at Henley

Friday, 6th Mar 2020 14:59 Town’s U18s are in Suffolk Senior Cup quarter-final action at Henley Athletic on Saturday (KO midday). Last week, the young Blues’ home game against Millwall was called off due to a waterlogged pitch at Playford Road. Photo: Action Images



