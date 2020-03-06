Dyer and Wakeman on Life's a Pitch

Friday, 6th Mar 2020 16:29

Blues legend Kieron Dyer and keyboard wizard Rick Wakeman are among the guests on Saturday’s Life’s a Pitch, which comes live from Portman Road ahead of the game against Coventry City (BBC Radio Suffolk, 12 midday to 2pm).

Host Mark Murphy will also be joined by Tractorboy and TWTD's Phil Ham, while legend-in-residence Terry Butcher takes a week off.

Can Town beat leaders Coventry? Can the Blues make the play-offs? Can manager Paul Lambert survive? Send your thoughts on those questions or anything else via email, Mark’s Twitter or during the show by phone on 0800 141 2121 or text to 81333 starting your message with SFK.

The show can be heard on 95.5FM, 95.9FM, 103.9FM and 104.6FM, and also now on DAB, or online via a widget on this page by clicking here.



Photos: TWTD