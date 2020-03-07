U18s Defeated at Henley

Saturday, 7th Mar 2020 17:28 by James Ager Town's U18s were beaten 2-1 by Henley Athletic in the quarter-final of the CNet Training Suffolk FA Senior Cup on Saturday afternoon. Ola Bello opened the scoring but the Macron Suffolk and Ipswich Senior Division League side equalised through a Clark Bruce penalty before Jamie Cowan grabbed a second-half winner. Despite making a good start and controlling much of the early possession, the hosts had the first real chance of the game on 20 when Bruce broke into the Town box and looked set to score, but Cameron Stewart made a great last-ditch block to keep the scores level. Four minutes later, Adem Atay's young side took a deserved lead when Bello cut in from the left and delightfully curled the ball into the far top corner from a few yards outside the box which left keeper Liam Jones with no chance. Henley were then awarded a penalty when Aaron Bull burst forward and was brought down in the box by Antoni Bort, and Bruce stepped up to beat the keeper from the spot eight minutes before the break. Minutes later, Cowan volleyed Bruce's deep cross over at the back post as the home side finished the opening period well after coming more into the game as the half progressed. On 56, Henley grabbed what proved to be the winner when a loose ball fell to Cowan, who took a touch before firing low past Bort into the bottom corner from just inside the area. Town should have levelled within a minute after a good run from Zak Brown on the right wing, but his cut-back found Joe Clifford, who lifted the ball well over the bar from close range. Ten minutes later Jones made a good save at his near post to deny Brown, who connected well with a left-sided cross from sub Albie Armin. With ten minutes remaining, Henley captain Mark Storey saw his goalbound header from a corner deflected inches over the bar, and then at the other end Elkan Baggott and Armin both saw shots blocked during a late goalmouth scramble. However, that was the closest Town came to scoring a second goal, and to the delight of their fans and a large number of non-league followers who were part of a ground record attendance, Henley progressed to the semi-finals where they will face Ipswich Wanderers. U18s: Bort, Wyss, Knock (Armin 55), Stewart, Baggott, Alexander, Z Brown, Siziba, Oppong, Clifford (Stephenson 59), Bello. Att: 299. Play Football, Lose Weight

