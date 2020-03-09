Town Announced Needham Link-Up

Monday, 9th Mar 2020 14:17 Town have announced a new link-up with Needham Market, which among other things will see the club loan young players to the BetVictor Southern League side, who are managed by former Blues midfielder Kevin Horlock. A pre-season friendly involving the two clubs is also being planned, while Town’s Community Trust will use Needham’s facilities, including their 3G pitch, for their coaching programmes. Needham Market academy students will have the chance to take part in work experience coaching with the Community Trust, shadowing staff, providing a pathway into a career in coaching. In addition, Needham will also be an option for released academy players wanting to continue tin football. “We are delighted to be working with another great local football club like Needham Market,” Town’s general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill told the club site. “[Operations and academy director] Rob Peace and [chief executive] Graham Emmerson, along with others at the club have worked hard to build a really good facility and programme at first-team and academy level. “The relationship sits alongside Ipswich Town’s strategy to work closely with a number of good local organisations. Jason [Curtis, head of the Community Trust] will work closely through community aspects and the club with co-ordinate plans with sharing training facilities and coach/player development.” Curtis added: “Ipswich Town Community Trust is delighted to be working with Needham Market Football Club. Their facilities are second to none, which will naturally create the right environment for players within our programmes. “This will allow both organisations to provide endless opportunities and experiences which will be exciting for everyone involved.” Peace said: “It is fantastic to be back associated with Ipswich Town. With us being located in mid Suffolk it is a perfect fit to work together with ITFC to best benefit Suffolk football. “With the introduction of the Community Trust, ITFC have refocused on the community and look to be more inclusive to key clubs/organisations within the local area. “This will benefit the vision we have within NMFC and benefit children within Suffolk, providing a high standard of football and a potential pathway into the professional game.” Emmerson commented: “We look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship developing between our clubs which can only enhance opportunities for aspiring youngsters in the county.” Meanwhile, the Community Trust has appointed Bradley Joy as its new football development officer. Joy will also work within the academy. Play Football, Lose Weight

