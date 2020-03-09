Haverhill Branch's Easter Egg Hunt Switches Date



The Haverhill Branch of the Ipswich Town Supporters Club’s annual Easter Egg Hunt has moved from Good Friday, 10th April, to the following day, Saturday 11th April. Tickets for the event, which takes place at the Great Meadow in Kedington, go on sale at 12.30pm on the day and cost £1, with the hunt starting at 2pm. There will be more than 500 Creme Eggs and 1,600 Mini-Eggs to be found, as well as 10 big eggs and one golden egg. In addition, the Community Centre canteen will be serving bacon rolls, tea, coffee and canned drinks. Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: Contributed



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



rgp1 added 18:35 - Mar 9

In other news the first team are arranging a goal hunt in time for Easter! 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments