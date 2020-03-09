Haverhill Branch's Easter Egg Hunt Switches Date
Monday, 9th Mar 2020 18:26
The Haverhill Branch of the Ipswich Town Supporters Club’s annual Easter Egg Hunt has moved from Good Friday, 10th April, to the following day, Saturday 11th April.
Tickets for the event, which takes place at the Great Meadow in Kedington, go on sale at 12.30pm on the day and cost £1, with the hunt starting at 2pm.
There will be more than 500 Creme Eggs and 1,600 Mini-Eggs to be found, as well as 10 big eggs and one golden egg.
In addition, the Community Centre canteen will be serving bacon rolls, tea, coffee and canned drinks.
Photo: Contributed
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]