TWTD League Calculator 2019/20
Tuesday, 10th Mar 2020 16:10
Eight games of Town’s 2019/20 League One campaign remain with the Blues down to 10th in the table, so give the TWTD League Calculator a go to assess how the final few weeks of the season might pan out.
The League Calculator allows you to input your predicted results for all the fixtures likely to affect a club's league position and then outputs a final table.
To give it a go, click here. The League Calculator will remain available via the Interactive menu above throughout the remainder of the season.
Post your final table in the comments section below or on the forum for discussion and assessment.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]